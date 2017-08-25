News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary New York Career Fair September 14
"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's New York event are Apple, Inc., Canon USA, Inc., City of New York Fire Department, Department of Veteran Affairs (VESO), Federal Aviation Administration, GardaWorld, JetBlue Airways Corporation, JPMorgan Chase, Lowe's Companies, Inc., Marsh & McLennan Companies, Montefiore Medical Center, MTA Headquarters, MyComputerCareer, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Nestle Infant Nutrition (Gerber) and Nestle Health Science, New York Community Bancorp, Inc., NYC Department of Environmental Protection, The Home Depot, Unilever United States, Inc. and United States Postal Service. A full list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In May of this year, the DAV RecruitMilitary New York event connected more than 251 veteran job seekers with 65 exhibitors including JPMorgan Chase & Co., BlueLine Rental, Apple, Inc., City of New York Fire Department, Department of Veteran Affairs (VESO), Drug Enforcement Administration and Farmers Insurance.
RecruitMilitary has held 23 events in New York, drawing 8,086 attendees and 1,216 exhibitors.The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,205,188+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@
