DAV RecruitMilitary Philadelphia Career Fair August 10

 
 
Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
 
LOVELAND, Ohio - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at Lincoln Financial Field on August 10, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.  The event is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and will feature more than 50 Philadelphia-area exhibitors.  MyComputerCareer will host a pre-event seminar to provide registered job candidates with effective interviewing skills and strategies.

"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."

Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Philadelphia event are Aramark Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Department of Veteran Affairs (VESO), GardaWorld, Herr Foods Inc., Hill International, Inc., FedEx Ground, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Main Line Health, Inc., Military Sealift Command, PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, The Home Depot, The Home Depot - Supply Chain, U.S. Border Patrol and Waste Management. A full list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/philadelphia-ve....

In March of this year, the DAV RecruitMilitary Philadelphia event connected more than 325 veteran job seekers with 66 exhibitors including DuPont, First Command Financial Planning, Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation and Philadelphia Gas Works.  Participating companies expected to conduct up to 508 interviews and extend as many as 134 job offers.

RecruitMilitary has held 29 events in Philadelphia, drawing 9,336 attendees and 1,303 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,205,188+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
Email:***@recruitmilitary.com
