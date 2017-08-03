News By Tag
Artificial Intelligence - A Key Influencer in Predicting the Future of Martech
AI can be used in almost any sphere today and it is a big focus for marketers. Fitting Artificial Intelligence into your marketing strategy has never been easier. Voice search, predictive analytics, ad targeting, chatbots, proactive emails, customer retention and engagement are only some of the capabilities of AI that can be used in today's marketing endeavors - this technology is here to stay in the marketing arena. AI can even use smart data collected to compose articles that read like a 'human' wrote it.
Globally, Heads of Marketing, today have a testing task ahead of them with this technology disrupting their original (traditional)
Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, organizers of the Arab Marketing Innovation Summit 2017 commented, "Artificial intelligence has been around for many years. The difference now is that recent technological innovations have driven its growth to the forefront of the marketing exhibit. Optimization of sales, retaining existing customers, adding new ones and promoting their product across a variety of channels to reach their desired targets can all be achieved far easily with these new techniques in AI, for business today."
According to a recent industry report, marketers plan to integrate AI, IoT and marketing automation platforms technologies within their marketing strategies in the next two years, with 53% of marketers planning to adopt AI within the same timeframe.
Locally, e-commerce websites have had built-in chatbots in their interface for the past few years. However, recent technological innovations in AI demand that there is more to it than virtual agents to get attention for your business to make optimum use of this technology.
Training today's marketers to use predictive intelligence, one of the derivatives of AI, to churn out successful marketing campaigns, is not unheard of. There is already pressure to create superior customer experiences with enhanced content conveyance and customization of the data collected because artificial intelligence is only as good as the data that goes into them.
The use of Artificial Intelligence in marketing strategies will be explored extensively at the Arab Marketing Innovation Summit that will be held on 27th -28th November 2017 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa. More information on the Arab Marketing Innovation Summit is available now at http://www.arabmarketingsummit.com/
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
Contact information
Lakshmi Ramarajan
Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC
Tel: +9714-4542135
Email: marketing@expotrade-
Media Contact
Lakshmi Ramarajan
marketing@expotrade-
