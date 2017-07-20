 
United Arab Emirates Opens Doors to the Arab Marketing Innovation Summit

 
 
DUBAI, UAE - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The convergence of technology has changed the way business is conducted. Banking, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing are some of the industries that have embraced technology to offer its target audience better processes and enhanced customer experience.

In today's day and age, technology has become a ubiquitous part of everyday life. Companies are implementing new age marketing tactics and strategies to garner consumer interest and retain the existing customer. The marketing function in every business has also adopted numerous tools to optimize its strategies – digital marketing, performance marketing, data-driven marketing techniques are some of the processes widely used by companies looking at increasing customer engagement and building brand loyalty.

The Arab Marketing Innovation Summit, organized by global conference producers, Expotrade is the region's only event designed for marketing professionals to learn, network and engage in discussions on the latest technology innovations influencing the marketing domain. Across two days, the summit includes over 40 international and regional industry experts delivering keynote sessions, case study presentations and participate in panel discussions on topics pertaining to data-driven content marketing strategy, fitting Artificial Intelligence (AI) into your marketing strategy, performance marketing for the digital age and marketing in the mobile world, to name a few.

"According to a report, United Arab Emirates was ranked amongst the top 10 countries globally where internet users spend the maximum time on social media; Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter are some of the widely used social media apps in this region. Marketers have noticed this discernible change in consumer behavior and tweaked their marketing strategies to address the shift in focus from traditional to digital mediums.", said, Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East.

The marketing landscape has undergone a major transformation; traditional advertising or marketing methods have given way to technology-driven marketing techniques. The Arab Marketing Innovation Summit is a two-day event that will attract over 300 senior marketers from various industries based in the Middle East region.

"We felt a need to create a platform such as the Arab Marketing Innovation Summit for senior marketers in the region to discuss the best practices, challenges and opportunities in this space, trends and innovations in shaping the marketing industry.", added, Mr. Hariharan.

The two-day event will be held on 27-28 November 2017 in Dubai. More information on the Arab Marketing Innovation Summit is available at http://www.arabmarketingsummit.com/. Follow the Summit on social media with the hashtag #AMISDXB2017 (https://twitter.com/hashtag/amisdxb2017).

About Expotrade

Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.

For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com

Contact information

Lakshmi Ramarajan

Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC

Tel: +9714-4542135

Email: marketing@expotrade-me.com

Lakshmi R
***@expotrade-me.com
