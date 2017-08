Identification and Appraisal of Mining and Mineral Processing Equipment

Media Contact

-- The American Society of Appraisers announces itscourse (http://www.appraisers.org/Education/View-Class?ClassID=3787) being held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - Friday, September 15, 2017 in Tucson, AZ.Prepare to gain an advanced level of confidence and a better understanding of what to look for and expect when inspecting a mine and mill operation. Understand the various types of mining and learn how to assess and value mining and milling equipment. Instructor lead discussions will focus on the different types of mines students may encounter as well as the various mining processes used in the field.Key topics and discussions points will include:• What makes up a mine, both underground and above ground;• Extraction techniques and methods;• What equipment to expect on each type of property;• Identifying specific equipment; functions and values; and• Hard rock mineral processing and coal preparation equipment.Expand your expertise and experience behind estimating costs, understanding markets and identifying income approaches and identifying the three approaches to value. Learn how to concentrate on market dynamics affecting the supply, demand and potential swings in the value of equipment when assessing a functional mining operation.To register or for more information visit ASA Online ( http://www.appraisers.org/ Home ) or call (800) 272-8258.