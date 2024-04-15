Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Mastering Valuations in Emerging Markets: ASA's Exclusive Webinar for Business Valuers
By: ASA
Hosted by ASA, this webinar aims to provide participants with valuable insights into conducting valuations in emerging markets. Led by industry expert Andy Southall, Associate Director at Grant Thornton, attendees will gain an inside view on navigating the complexities of emerging market valuations.
The webinar agenda will cover crucial topics such as scoping engagements, evaluating management forecasts, determining the cost of capital, and addressing regulatory considerations specific to emerging markets. Participants will learn to recognize key challenges and apply appropriate methodologies tailored to these unique contexts.
Designed for business valuers and professionals in related fields, the webinar promises to offer practical insights and strategies for performing valuations in emerging markets. Upon completion of the course, participants will be better equipped to tackle the complexities of valuations in these dynamic environments.
To register or for more information please visit https://bit.ly/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse