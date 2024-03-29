Follow on Google News
2024 Beyond Valuation – Set to Empower New Business Valuation Professionals for Success
By: ASA
Presented by ASA's Business Valuation Committee, the conference is meticulously designed to empower participants with essential skills and insights critical for success in the dynamic business valuation arena.
This event offers up to 4.5 hours of CE/CPE credit, providing participants with a unique opportunity to enhance their professional credentials.
Event Sessions:
"We are thrilled to unveil the 2024 Beyond Valuation Conference, dedicated to fostering professional growth and excellence within the business valuation community. This event promises to be a cornerstone for emerging and seasoned valuers alike, offering invaluable strategies and resources to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of our industry." said conference chair William Johnston, ASA.
For more information or to register for the 2024 Beyond Valuation – Professional Development and Growth Conference visit ASA online at https://bit.ly/
ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization that represents all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or their free Find an Appraiser Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.
Contact
Todd Paradis
***@appraisers.org
