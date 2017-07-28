 
Pittsburgh Doubletree Hotels to Deliver 'Famous' Chocolate Chip Cookies to First Responders

Cookies will be delivered to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, on Friday, August 4th
 
 
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry Logo
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry Logo
 
PITTSBURGH - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- DoubleTree Hotels are known for their deliciously warm chocolate chip cookies that each guest receives upon check-in. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is Friday, August 4th and to celebrate, all three DoubleTree hotels in the Pittsburgh region will be delivering tins filled with their "famous" cookies to first responders in the area. Select fire stations, police stations and medical emergency centers that serve DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown and DoubleTree by Hilton Monroeville Convention Center will receive cookie tins.

CBS Radio's 93.7 The Fan Morning Show will be broadcasting live from DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry on Friday, August 4th. The public is invited to stop by the hotel to pick up a free cookie, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cookie tins will also be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting Beverly's Birthdays, a local nonprofit organization providing birthday cheer for children experiencing homelessness and families in need. Guests will also be able to enter for a chance to win a staycation at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry that includes an overnight stay plus dinner and breakfast at Ember & Vine.

DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Cranberry was recently renovated and now features a beautifully appointed and elegantly decorated atrium. The space was designed to comfortably accommodate business meetings and casual get-togethers alike as well as individual work spaces.

"What better way to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day than to giveaway our renowned DoubleTree cookie?" Said Lance Rihn, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry. "It's important to us to show our appreciation for our first responders and this seemed like the perfect way to do that. Plus, we are proud of this new space and wanted to invite the community in to experience this beautiful hotel that's right in their backyard."

For more information on DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry visit www.DTCranberry.com. For more information on Beverly's Birthdays visit www.beverlysbirthdays.org.

