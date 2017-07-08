News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lincoln Learning Solutions Supports MHY Family Services' Longmore Academy With $10,000 Grant
MHY is a leading behavioral health organization that serves at-risk youth and their families
Lincoln Learning Solutions' philanthropic mission is to identify and maximize learning and educational drivers within civic, social and community activities that link to their core assets and strategies and will facilitate solutions for student advancement. MHY will apply this grant funding to developing a dynamic visual arts and music program for students during the summer into the 2017/18 school year.
"MHY Family Services is tremendously grateful to Lincoln Learning Solutions for their on-going commitment to under privileged students who need added care and attention," said Amy Smith, Director of Development.
For more information on MHY Family Services visit https://www.mhyfamilyservices.org. For more information about Lincoln Learning Solutions and their commitment to the community, visit www.lincolnlearningsolutions.org.
Contact
Kimberly Windisch
***@krolmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse