Lincoln Learning Solutions Supports MHY Family Services' Longmore Academy With $10,000 Grant

-- For a second year, Lincoln Learning Solutions has partnered with MHY Family Services (MHY) and MHY's Longmore Academy providing students with resources for increased educational and skill development opportunities. A majority of students receiving services through MHY have experienced trauma which directly impacts academic performance and success. Through this partnership, MHY will enhance its structured learning and therapeutic environment, allowing students to catch up to grade level and remain on-track.Lincoln Learning Solutions' philanthropic mission is to identify and maximize learning and educational drivers within civic, social and community activities that link to their core assets and strategies and will facilitate solutions for student advancement. MHY will apply this grant funding to developing a dynamic visual arts and music program for students during the summer into the 2017/18 school year."MHY Family Services is tremendously grateful to Lincoln Learning Solutions for their on-going commitment to under privileged students who need added care and attention," said Amy Smith, Director of Development.For more information on MHY Family Services visit https://www.mhyfamilyservices.org . For more information about Lincoln Learning Solutions and their commitment to the community, visit www.lincolnlearningsolutions.org.