 
News By Tag
* MHY Family Services
* Staunton Farm Foundation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pittsburgh
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

MHY to Implement Electronic Health Record System With Grant From Staunton Farm Foundation

MHY Family Services, a nonprofit located in Western Pennsylvania, received a $24,000 grant from Staunton Farm Foundation.
 
 
MHY Family Services
MHY Family Services
PITTSBURGH - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- MHY Family Services (MHY) is proud to announce that the Staunton Farm Foundation has provided a $24,000 grant for the purchase of a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, as well as employee training on the new system. MHY is a leading provider of behavioral health services for youth, adults and families in Western Pennsylvania; the new EHR system will support MHY's trauma-informed approach to youth and family behavioral health treatment by providing accurate clinical assessment data in real time.

The Staunton Farm Foundation grant will also allow MHY to assemble a team within the agency to build, train and implement its new EHR system and provide enhanced, quality services to youth and families through data driven knowledge.

"Research has shown that EHR training can help us avoid errors, employee turnover and other general frustrations while facilitating a smooth transition from a paper system to an electronic system," said Amy Smith, MHY's Director of Development. "Our trauma-informed approach wcj will be greatly enhanced through effective EHR software staff training. Improving all aspects of client care, including safety, effectiveness, patient-centeredness, communication, education, timeliness, efficiency and equity, is the ultimate goal."

For more information on MHY Family Services visit www.mhyfamilyservices.org. For more information on Staunton Farm Foundation visit www.stauntonfarm.org.

Contact
Kimberly Windisch
Krol Media Associates
***@krolmedia.com
End
Source:MHY Family Services
Email:***@krolmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:MHY Family Services, Staunton Farm Foundation
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Krol Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share