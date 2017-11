MHY Family Services, a nonprofit located in Western Pennsylvania, received a $24,000 grant from Staunton Farm Foundation.

-- MHY Family Services (MHY) is proud to announce that the Staunton Farm Foundation has provided a $24,000 grant for the purchase of a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, as well as employee training on the new system. MHY is a leading provider of behavioral health services for youth, adults and families in Western Pennsylvania;the new EHR system will support MHY's trauma-informed approach to youth and family behavioral health treatment by providing accurate clinical assessment data in real time.The Staunton Farm Foundation grant will also allow MHY to assemble a team within the agency to build, train and implement its new EHR system and provide enhanced, quality services to youth and families through data driven knowledge."Research has shown that EHR training can help us avoid errors, employee turnover and other general frustrations while facilitating a smooth transition from a paper system to an electronic system," said Amy Smith, MHY's Director of Development. "Our trauma-informed approach wcj will be greatly enhanced through effective EHR software staff training. Improving all aspects of client care, including safety, effectiveness, patient-centeredness, communication, education, timeliness, efficiency and equity, is the ultimate goal."For more information on MHY Family Services visit www.mhyfamilyservices.org . For more information on Staunton Farm Foundation visit www.stauntonfarm.org.