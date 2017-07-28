News By Tag
Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square Presents Celebration of Champions 2017
Celebration of Champions 2017 will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania
Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square is partnering with Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWP) for the Celebration of Champions 2017. Each of the five winners will receive a $1,000 donation made in their name to the nonprofit, amongst other recognition and prizes.
"Partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania is a distinct privilege. Communities depend on youth for positive futures so it is incredibly important that we support youth-based organizations. Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square is thrilled to bring back the Celebration of Champions to honor outstanding Pittsburghers who are ultimately instilling positivity amongst our youth," said Vice President and Managing Director of Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square, John Green.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania provides a safe place for youth, ages 5-18, to learn and grow. Their mission is to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. More than 7,000 youth in Pittsburgh are served each year throughout eight branch sites in Carnegie, Duquesne-West Mifflin, Lawrenceville, Millvale, McKees Rocks, McKeesport, Shadyside/East Liberty and Wilkinsburg.
"It's a real honor for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to partner with the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square and provide recognition for very special people in our community who are driven by a genuine passion to make real differences in the lives of others," said Mike Hepler, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania. "They do what they do every single day for all the right reasons. We are fortunate that they are leaving their kind and gentle footprint on our part of the world."
The nomination process begins August 4th and ends August 24th. A public voting process will follow September 4th through September 12th. Winners will be announced and then honored at a complimentary awards reception at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square on October 18th.
In addition to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania, Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square is partnering with Allegheny Conference on Community Development, Station Square and Visit Pittsburgh for the Celebration of Champions 2017. For more information of the Celebration of Champions 2017 and to nominate visit www.sheratonpittsburghstationsquare.com/
ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania has been in operation for 129 years as a staple in the community with a mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Further, our core belief is to provide a safe place to learn and grow, ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, life-enhancing programs and character development experiences, hope and opportunity. We currently serve over 7,600 youth each year in our eight branch sites throughout Allegheny County. We operate during after school hours and throughout the summer bringing all young people ages 5-18 programs in Sports, Fitness and Recreation, Education and Career, the Arts, Character and Leadership Development, and Health and Life Skills. We strive every day to ensure every young person who enters our doors has the best opportunity for a Great Future.
