Pressley Ridge Awarded Funding to Provide In-Home Services to At-Risk Children and Families
Maryland Community Health Resources Commission providing $350,000 in funds to Pressley Ridge Western Maryland for HOMEBUILDERS® method for children and families affected by opioid addictions and other substance abuse.
The goal is to prevent children from being unnecessarily placed out of their homes by providing intensive, on-site intervention in addition to teaching families new problem-solving skills to prevent future crises. The HOMEBUILDERS® program removes the risk of harm to the child instead of removing the child from their home environment. The HOMEBUILDERS® model will bring services directly into the home of identified families, making services accessible and consistent and outcomes more achievable.
"Pressley Ridge is thrilled to be able to work with our community partners to tackle the ever increasing problem of opioid addiction and the devastating impact this has on children and families," said Mary Beth DeMartino, Director of Pressley Ridge of Western Maryland.
The United Way of Allegany County is also providing monetary and collaborative support. "We need the help of community partners, like Pressley Ridge, to address the unmet needs of individuals so that families have the necessary tools for a better path to success," said Mary Beth Pirolozzi, Executive Director of County United Way, Inc. "We hope and expect that our partnership will result in a stronger, healthier community."
