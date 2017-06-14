News By Tag
Steubenville Pike Auto Repair Charity Announces Spring Recipient of Semi-Annual Vehicle Giveaway
Steubenville Pike Auto Repair Charity donates 2 cars each year to a local individual or family
Dorothy was presented a Ford Focus on May 31st and is overjoyed to now have the ability to visit her grandchildren and get herself to doctor appointments and the pharmacy.
"We learned that Dorothy was walking to Walmart to get prescriptions and depending on unreliable people to help her get to important doctor appointments. Now Dorothy can easily get to her appointments and get the medication she needs, plus visit her grandchildren as much as possible. She hopes to use her new freedom to help others in a similar situation," said Jason Pottle, owner of Steubenville Pike Auto.
Steubenville Pike Auto, Inc. will be giving away another vehicle to a deserving individual or family in December 2017. Nominations will be accepted starting in November by clicking on the SPARC logo at http://www.steubenvillepikeauto.com
Steubenville Pike Auto, Inc. is a five-acre full service auto business located at 6112 Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township. Steubenville Pike Auto was recently honored as the 7th Fastest Growing Business in Pittsburgh by the Pittsburgh Business Times and also by INC magazine on its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the United States. For more information about Steubenville Pike Auto and SPARC visit www.steubenvillepikeauto.com
Heroes Supporting Heroes is a not for profit organization that supports stable and safe housing for military members and their families as well as Veterans and senior citizens. Heroes Supporting Heroes also provides a variety of support services for service members' families during times of deployment. www.herossupportnetwork.com.
