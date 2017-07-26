News By Tag
Solarblaze Asked to Submit Further Samples for American Gardener Feature
American Gardener Magazine is the main publication of the American Horticultural Society. The non-profit organization has been providing gardeners across the States with up to date information spanning across all types of horticulture for over 90 years. The magazine features articles, pictures and ads in topics ranging from their favorite flowers to how shade affects gardening.
Solarblaze is excited to have gained the interest of a well established publication and hopes this opportunity will help them expand their reach within the gardening community. Solarblazes' products are perfect for lighting the way through a garden and highlighting its most striking features.
About Solarblaze Products LLC:
Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment. Born out of necessity, founder Jessica Steele left her previous career to pursue something she thought the world needed. Since then Solarblaze has been providing its companies with great products and expert customer service.
The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/
