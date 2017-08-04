 
Solarblaze Asked to Submit Samples to Pro Remodeler Magazine

 
 
BEDFORD, N.H. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Solarblaze Products continues to dig its roots in the architecture and home furnishing markets with a request from Pro Remodeler Magazine to submit samples of their product for a potential feature. Pro Remodeler Magazine, a publication focused on the many different facets of home and building remodeling, is always looking for new ways to better homes. Solarblaze's lights offer great lighting at a great price and it doesn't require expert remodeling skills to install. That's why the product is perfect for your average Joe sitting on the couch reading the magazine.

Pro Remodeler Magazine has been providing how-to's, business advice, and product info for almost two decades. After a brief hiatus during which ownership was switched to the group SGC Horizon, Pro Remodeler has come back stronger than ever. The website describes magazine commitments like a minimum of 68 pages per issue and easier to read formatting. For this reason, the magazine has over 50,000 subscribers a month.

The Solarblaze light is a simple product requiring little to no installation. Although Pro Remodeler has built a follower base of handymen with serious skill sets, sometimes an easy to install product can be just as good as one that requires extensive knowledge.

Amazon customer Kirsten says, "Loved that it has the sticky tape at the back and I didn't have to drill to install it."

Why make your life more difficult when you don't have to? This product is easy and quick to install so customers can spend more time building a deck or a barn and less time worrying about lighting.

About Solarblaze Products LLC:

Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment. Born out of necessity, founder Jessica Steele left her previous career to pursue something she thought the world needed. Since then Solarblaze has been providing its companies with great products and expert customer service.

The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA3GWD086...

Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
Solarblaze Products
***@solarblazeproducts.com
Click to Share