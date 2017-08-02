 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Editor of This Old House Shows Interest in Solarblaze Products

 
BEDFORD, N.H. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Renowned TV show and magazine This Old House reached out to Solarblaze Products to submit products samples for the editor. The editor showed interest in Solarblazes' LED lights as a feature in their building technology section. Alternative energy is gaining strength around the home with people looking to cut costs more than ever. Solarblazes' lighting solutions are the perfect remedy.

About This Old House

This Old House has been a leader in home improvement for decades. With 15 million followers, the brand has built a follower base on their wide ranging and easy to do advice. This includes all sorts of home improvement options from how to guides to quick landscaping ideas.

As a simple option for home improvement, Solarblazes' lights only require peel and stick installation. It is a perfect product for the DIY community, This Old House's primary follower base. The easy installation and energy saving power are perfect for even the least handy DIYer.

With the support of brands like This Old House, Solarblaze hopes to further establish itself in the home improvement industry.

About Solarblaze Products LLC:

Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.

  The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA3GWD086...

Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
