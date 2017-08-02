News By Tag
Editor of This Old House Shows Interest in Solarblaze Products
About This Old House
This Old House has been a leader in home improvement for decades. With 15 million followers, the brand has built a follower base on their wide ranging and easy to do advice. This includes all sorts of home improvement options from how to guides to quick landscaping ideas.
As a simple option for home improvement, Solarblazes' lights only require peel and stick installation. It is a perfect product for the DIY community, This Old House's primary follower base. The easy installation and energy saving power are perfect for even the least handy DIYer.
With the support of brands like This Old House, Solarblaze hopes to further establish itself in the home improvement industry.
About Solarblaze Products LLC:
Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.
The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
End
