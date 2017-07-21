 
Solarblaze Asked to Submit Additional Product Samples to Adventure NW Mag

 
 
BEDFORD, N.H. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Adventure NW Magazine contact Solarblaze Products LLC to submit further product samples for a potential feature in their upcoming magazine. Adventure NW is a magazine for outdoor lovers who appreciated the multitude of potential uses for Solarblaze's outdoor solar lights as well as their eco-friendly solar energy design.

Adventures NW was created in 2006 to connect readers to the beauty of our world. Appealing to hikers, bikers, mountaineers, surfers, and many more, the magazine provides essays on exciting adventures as well as photographs of beautiful landscapes. Adventures NW is based out of the Cascadia region of the United States and provides specific information about the Pacific Northwest. On occasion the site will also provide information on great products for the outdoorsman.

Solarblaze lighting can be used around the garden, yard, and side areas of the house. However, for the outdoorsman, Solarblaze is also great for dock lights or garage lights to keep track of your surfboards and paddleboards. They even work perfectly outside your RV on a spontaneous adventure across the country.

About Solarblaze Products LLC:

Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment. Born out of necessity, founder Jessica Steele left her previous career to pursue something she thought the world needed. Since then Solarblaze has been providing its companies with great products and expert customer service.

  The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA3GWD086...

