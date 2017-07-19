 
Western Art & Architecture Asks Solarblaze to Submit Product Samples

 
 
BEDFORD, N.H. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Western Art & Architecture Magazine, a magazine for art and architecture lovers, asked Solarblaze to submit product samples for their "Things We Love" spread. The magazine recognized Solarblaze stance in the alternative energy industry, as well as how easily architects could incorporate Solarblaze's products into their work. The company focuses on how color, contrast, and lighting affects the power of art. With a Solarblaze spotlight, pieces of art can be kept in a constant dim light; all it requires is some sunlight to power the product.

About Western Art & Architecture

Recognizing Americans' love for Western art – from Texas to California – the magazine has been circulating bi-monthly editions for 10 years. The magazine features articles on Western artists as well as pictures of beautiful pieces and architectural feats. They give life to the freedom and lust for adventure felt through Western visual arts.

Solarblaze hopes this will allow people and companies to understand the versatility of their products, perfect for a myriad of around-home options. Appealing to the Western ideal of freedom, Solarblaze reduces carbon footprint and gives the buyer more time to worry about exploring rivers and valleys and less time replacing light bulbs. Their light is not just for people looking for a garage light, but can even serve a purpose around high quality art and architecture.

About Solarblaze Products LLC:

Solarblaze Products is a solar lights company selling easy to install solar powered motion sensor lights. Perfect for dimly light corners of the house or backyard, Solarblaze's products are fairly priced, eco-friendly lighting solutions aimed to help the customer and the environment.

The company website is: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA3GWD086...

Contact
Ben Osterholtz
***@solarblazeproducts.com
End
Source:Solarblaze Products
Email:***@solarblazeproducts.com Email Verified
