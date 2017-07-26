 
News By Tag
* Shampoo
* Hair
* Climate Change
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Norwalk
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Save the Planet (and $) One Pump at a Time

Yaffa Beauty by Rica Introduces a Product Refill Program that is Eco-Friendly and Cost-Saving
 
 
Paul Mitchell Shampoo & Conditioners Available for Refill
Paul Mitchell Shampoo & Conditioners Available for Refill
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Shampoo
Hair
Climate Change

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Norwalk - Connecticut - US

Subject:
Services

NORWALK, Conn. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Starting in August, when customers purchase select Paul Mitchell Shampoos or Conditioners from Yaffa Beauty by Rica, they can now bring in their empty bottles and refill with Paul Mitchell product at a discounted rate.

"I had heard of another Paul Mitchell Focus salon running this program, in keeping with the company's eco-conscious efforts, and I fell in love with the idea," Rica Mendes, owner of Yaffa Beauty by Rica, explains. "In a time when climate change and other factors are so clearly impacting our planet, I feel an obligation to do whatever I can to help protect the environment, and this is such a fantastic way to accomplish that goal as well as providing a unique service for my clients. The fact that it saves them some money is an added bonus!"

The following Paul Mitchell products will be available for refill:

• Color Protect Shampoo & Conditioner
• Shampoo Two
• Shampoo Three
• Awapuhi Original Shampoo
• The Detangler
• Tea Tree Lavender Mint Shampoo
• Tea Tree Special Shampoo

To learn more, or to book an appointment, please go to http://www.yaffabeautybyrica.com, or call 203-842-8388. Yaffa Beauty by Rica is open Tuesdays from 9-12, Wednesdays 9-5, Thursdays 9-7, Fridays 9-4 and Saturdays 9-5.

——-

Yaffa Beauty by Rica is a 5-star rated hair, makeup and nail salon studio in Norwalk, CT. The word "Yaffa," יפה, means "Beautiful," or "Beauty" in Hebrew. So, "Yaffa Beauty" is, literally, "Beauty Beauty."

So you get double the beauty experience here - on the inside and on the outside. And, if you are a Duran Duran fan, like Rica Mendes, our owner, the wordplay is a fun homage to her favorite band of all time.

Rica, a member of The Unicorn Tribe, has been recognized nationally as a color disruptor, an artist, and a VISIONARY. You're not only in good hands, you're in EXCEPTIONAL hands, with a colorist who is REINVENTING THE INDUSTRY.

Contact
Rica Mendes, Yaffa Beauty by Rica
www.yaffabeautybyrica.com
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yaffa Beauty by Rica PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share