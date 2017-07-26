News By Tag
Save the Planet (and $) One Pump at a Time
Yaffa Beauty by Rica Introduces a Product Refill Program that is Eco-Friendly and Cost-Saving
"I had heard of another Paul Mitchell Focus salon running this program, in keeping with the company's eco-conscious efforts, and I fell in love with the idea," Rica Mendes, owner of Yaffa Beauty by Rica, explains. "In a time when climate change and other factors are so clearly impacting our planet, I feel an obligation to do whatever I can to help protect the environment, and this is such a fantastic way to accomplish that goal as well as providing a unique service for my clients. The fact that it saves them some money is an added bonus!"
The following Paul Mitchell products will be available for refill:
• Color Protect Shampoo & Conditioner
• Shampoo Two
• Shampoo Three
• Awapuhi Original Shampoo
• The Detangler
• Tea Tree Lavender Mint Shampoo
• Tea Tree Special Shampoo
To learn more, or to book an appointment, please go to http://www.yaffabeautybyrica.com, or call 203-842-8388. Yaffa Beauty by Rica is open Tuesdays from 9-12, Wednesdays 9-5, Thursdays 9-7, Fridays 9-4 and Saturdays 9-5.
——-
Yaffa Beauty by Rica is a 5-star rated hair, makeup and nail salon studio in Norwalk, CT. The word "Yaffa," יפה, means "Beautiful,"
So you get double the beauty experience here - on the inside and on the outside. And, if you are a Duran Duran fan, like Rica Mendes, our owner, the wordplay is a fun homage to her favorite band of all time.
Rica, a member of The Unicorn Tribe, has been recognized nationally as a color disruptor, an artist, and a VISIONARY. You're not only in good hands, you're in EXCEPTIONAL hands, with a colorist who is REINVENTING THE INDUSTRY.
Contact
Rica Mendes, Yaffa Beauty by Rica
www.yaffabeautybyrica.com
***@gmail.com
