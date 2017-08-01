 
A Classic Console Gets A High-def Upgrade As Retro-Bit® Launches Its 'RES™ Plus' Console

Experience Your Favorite NES® Games in Crisp 720P Resolution
 
 
RES Plus Hero Image
RES Plus Hero Image
 
POMONA, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- With demand at an all-time high for classic video games, Retro-Bit®, a leading retro-gaming brand announced its new RES™ Plus (http://retro-bit.com/res-plus.html) console for $39.99 available August 10th.  A premium top-loading video game console (http://retro-bit.com/res-plus.html) for all your favorite 8-bit games (http://retro-bit.com/res-plus.html), the RES Plus boasts a crisp 720p resolution with new HDMI® compatibility to play your NES® games like never before.

Innex Inc® (http://www.innexinc.com/), an exclusive distributor of Retro-Bit® (http://www.retro-bit.com/), is excited to unveil the brands latest console. "With many of today's consoles being compatible with HDMI® televisions creating a high demand among the gaming community, it was the next logical step for Retro-Bit to enhance their already impressive lineup of consoles," Ron Pang, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Innex Inc. "The RES Plus is giving all the classics a big upgrade, and I believe fans are going to be amazed receiving a high quality gaming experience at a reasonable price of $39.99."

Easy to set-up right out of the box thanks to both the standard AV and HDMI® ports, the black and red RES™ Plus comes with a 6-foot HDMI® cable and two 6-foot wired classic controllers that are compatible with the original NES®, as well as most Retro-Bit® consoles (http://retro-bit.com/platforms/super-retro.html).  A new micro USB® charging port helps power the console and adds yet another sensible modern upgrade.

The RES™ Plus will be released on August 10th for $39.99 and pre orders are now available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Retro-Bit-Gaming-Console-Nintendo-...).  For detailed information on Retro-Bit's complete lineup of classic products, please visit http://retro-bit.com/.

Press Kit: http://bit.ly/RESPlusMedia

About Retro-Bit

Retro-Bit® has been a leader in the retro gaming community for a decade. Bringing new life to classic video game consoles with new accessories and controllers has become a passion. Everything from the original Atari® to the PlayStation® and almost anything in between. Retro-Bit® offers the best new ways to play old games. Retro-Bit can be found online at retro-bit.com

About Innex Inc.

Innex Inc was founded in 2004 on the principles of innovation, fun, and a commitment to customer service. Over a decade later and they continue to offer the Innex Experience of offering customers a wide variety of video-game related toys and peripherals at a competitive price.

Innex is an award-winning leader in global distribution offering multiple services and shipping plans. They partner with the most recognizable and trusted brands and licenses in the industry. More information can be found online at innexinc.com

Retro-Bit is a registered trademark of Kool Brands, LLC.

Innex Inc is a registered trademark of Innex Incorporated.

# # #

Media Contact:

Dan Harnett

High Water Group

dan@highwatergroup.com

Marketing Contact:

Richard Igros

Innex Inc.

richardi@innexinc.com

