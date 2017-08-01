News By Tag
A Classic Console Gets A High-def Upgrade As Retro-Bit® Launches Its 'RES™ Plus' Console
Experience Your Favorite NES® Games in Crisp 720P Resolution
Innex Inc® (http://www.innexinc.com/)
Easy to set-up right out of the box thanks to both the standard AV and HDMI® ports, the black and red RES™ Plus comes with a 6-foot HDMI® cable and two 6-foot wired classic controllers that are compatible with the original NES®, as well as most Retro-Bit® consoles (http://retro-
The RES™ Plus will be released on August 10th for $39.99 and pre orders are now available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
Press Kit: http://bit.ly/
About Retro-Bit
Retro-Bit® has been a leader in the retro gaming community for a decade. Bringing new life to classic video game consoles with new accessories and controllers has become a passion. Everything from the original Atari® to the PlayStation®
About Innex Inc.
Innex Inc was founded in 2004 on the principles of innovation, fun, and a commitment to customer service. Over a decade later and they continue to offer the Innex Experience of offering customers a wide variety of video-game related toys and peripherals at a competitive price.
Innex is an award-winning leader in global distribution offering multiple services and shipping plans. They partner with the most recognizable and trusted brands and licenses in the industry. More information can be found online at innexinc.com
Retro-Bit is a registered trademark of Kool Brands, LLC.
Innex Inc is a registered trademark of Innex Incorporated.
# # #
Media Contact:
Dan Harnett
High Water Group
dan@highwatergroup.com
Marketing Contact:
Richard Igros
Innex Inc.
richardi@innexinc.com
Richard Igros
Innex Inc.
***@innexinc.com
