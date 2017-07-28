News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rutil lamp travels around the world with Shaping Hungary
The sophisticated, architectural style Rutil lamp was selected amongst other Hungarian artworks to travel around the world with Shaping Hungary exhibition. Rutil is a unique model of Inarchi Studio, brainchild of János Héder designer. It is a hexagonal aluminum suspended lamp with ultra-compact, high intensity LED light. In 2015, Rutil has already gained recognition, it was awarded the prestigious Special-Award of the Hungarian Intellectual Property Agency at the Hungarian Design Awards. At Shaping Hungary exhibition an attractive compositional application of Rutil lights is displayed to catch the eye of the visitors.
The exhibition has visited many stages so far, like Prague, Krakow, Warsaw, Poznan, Vilnius, Bucharest and Bratislava. At the stage of the Moscow Design Biennale, the Hungarian traveling exhibition awarded the first prize. The Biennale aimed at representing the influence of design on the quality of human life and its growing importance, so Shaping Hungary exhibition perfectly fit in its concept.
In July, in Barcelona and Madrid, the exhibition met with great success, too. Until the end of 2017, two further locations are waiting for the Hungarian artworks and inventions. The exhibition is going to fly to the distant Ottawa and will be presented at an event organized on the occasion of Canada's 150th anniversary. And last but not least, Shaping Hungary finishes the successful year behind in Skopje, Macedonia.
Don't miss the opportunity to visit this special collection at one of the last two stages of the exhibition!
For more information about Inarchi – Rutil model visit: http://www.inarchi.com/
Photo by: Hunor Magyarósi
Contact
Lili Lenkei
***@inarchi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 28, 2017