Rutil lamp travels around the world with Shaping Hungary

 
 
Rain of light - Rutil composition
Rain of light - Rutil composition
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Shaping Hungary: Design in the 21st Century traveling exhibition presents outstanding figures and diverse works of contemporary industrial designers, inventors, and engineers to visitors. The one-year tour, attempting to represent Hungarian creativity, started on its journey last year from Geneva. The opening ceremony took place in October 2016 in the Hall of the World Intellectual Property Organization at the annual meeting of the international organization. The main supporters and partners of the tour are the Hungarian Design Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Moholy-Nagy University of Art.

The sophisticated, architectural style Rutil lamp was selected amongst other Hungarian artworks to travel around the world with Shaping Hungary exhibition. Rutil is a unique model of Inarchi Studio, brainchild of János Héder designer. It is a hexagonal aluminum suspended lamp with ultra-compact, high intensity LED light. In 2015, Rutil has already gained recognition, it was awarded the prestigious Special-Award of the Hungarian Intellectual Property Agency at the Hungarian Design Awards. At Shaping Hungary exhibition an attractive compositional application of Rutil lights is displayed to catch the eye of the visitors.

The exhibition has visited many stages so far, like Prague, Krakow, Warsaw, Poznan, Vilnius, Bucharest and Bratislava. At the stage of the Moscow Design Biennale, the Hungarian traveling exhibition awarded the first prize. The Biennale aimed at representing the influence of design on the quality of human life and its growing importance, so Shaping Hungary exhibition perfectly fit in its concept.

In July, in Barcelona and Madrid, the exhibition met with great success, too. Until the end of 2017, two further locations are waiting for the Hungarian artworks and inventions. The exhibition is going to fly to the distant Ottawa and will be presented at an event organized on the occasion of Canada's 150th anniversary. And last but not least, Shaping Hungary finishes the successful year behind in Skopje, Macedonia.


Don't miss the opportunity to visit this special collection at one of the last two stages of the exhibition!

For more information about Inarchi – Rutil model visit:  http://www.inarchi.com/index.php/product/index/rutil

Photo by: Hunor Magyarósi

Source:Inarchi Studio
Page Updated Last on: Jul 28, 2017
