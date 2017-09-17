News By Tag
Origo Star crystal chandelier is nominated for i-NOVO Design Award
As Manooi is committed to limitless artistic creation, exclusivity, and uncompromising quality, it has nominated one of their unique chandeliers for the i-NOVO Design award. This award focuses on recognizing products that aim at stepping out of the box in terms of quality and perfection in design. Furthermore, products in this category are visually unique, pay exceptional attention to ergonomics or propose an innovative solution for an wcj emerging need.
The submitted model from Manooi palette is Origo Star crystal chandelier, one of the new products of 2017. It is created by the designer János Héder, was first presented at Euroluce fair in Milan. This one-of-a-kind model consists of LED, polished copper lampshades with Bohemian or Swarovski® crystals. Entirely hand-made, using worldwide unique and innovative crystal assembling technology. It is a majestic lighting creation that completes the space with its elegant and refined design. Looks glamorous as a single piece or in artful configurations to add glamour to the interior.
Manooi's team look forward to the decision of the in-house experts if Origo Star is qualified to the next round of the selection process.
For more information about Manooi visit: www.manooi.com
