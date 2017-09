Manooi novelties were unveiled

Origo crystal chandelier

-- Home of timeless crystal chandeliers, Manooi atelier is a Budapest based design company specialized in crystal chandeliers of the highest quality. They are inspired by the natural light and their main goal is to re-create this harmonious and positive vibe in inner spaces. They produce crystal chandeliers in their very own workshop using traditional artisanship. This classic technology allows them to create one-of-a-kind lighting creations that are unique pieces of art.Every year Manooi unveils new lighting solutions to impress their art-lover customers. With every new collection, Manooi expands the frontiers of creativity by marrying simplicity and luxury, modernity and tradition, innovation and craftsmanship. While perfecting their products, Manooi remains committed to its core values of limitless artistic creation, exclusivity, and uncompromising quality.In 2017 the new products were revealed at Euroluce fair in Milan. Origo crystal chandelier, a skillfully handcrafted, polished copper lampshade with Bohemian or Swarovski¬ģ crystals was one of their most popular novelties. This compact sized contemporary crystal pendant is created to add warmth and glamour to the interior. It provides the possibility of infinite arrangements of various clusters but can be also used as a single pendant.Let's discover more photos of Manooi novelties: https://www.manooi.com/ Photo by Nicolas Delafraye