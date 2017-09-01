News By Tag
Manooi novelties were unveiled
Every year Manooi unveils new lighting solutions to impress their art-lover customers. With every new collection, Manooi expands the frontiers of creativity by marrying simplicity and luxury, modernity and tradition, innovation and craftsmanship. While perfecting their products, Manooi remains committed to its core values of limitless artistic creation, exclusivity, and uncompromising quality.
In 2017 the new products were revealed at Euroluce fair in Milan. Origo crystal chandelier, a skillfully handcrafted, polished copper lampshade with Bohemian or Swarovski® crystals was one of their most popular novelties. This compact sized contemporary crystal pendant is created to add warmth and glamour to the interior. It provides the possibility of infinite arrangements of various clusters but can be also used as a single pendant.
Let's discover more photos of Manooi novelties: https://www.manooi.com/
Photo by Nicolas Delafraye
