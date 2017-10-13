 
Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Manooi crystal lamps at Design Week 2017

 
 
Artica crystal chandelier
Artica crystal chandelier
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Design Week welcomes famous designers and the audience every year with its one and a half week program. The main purpose of the event is drawing attention to the economic significance of design and raising awareness of its social utility, encouraging communication between actors in the area. The design is presented as an innovative toolkit and approach to visitors, which is able to reconcile functional, user and social needs. Therefore events are organized for the public as thematic tours, workshops; events for professionals, such as panel discussions or professional presentations; and programs organized for the economic decision-makers, such as investor meetings and more. Every year Design Week focuses on a special theme that determines the theme of the whole event. This year's 14th exhibition was organized along the START motto, emphasizing on the field of young graduates, young designers, small and medium-sized enterprises and enterprise development.

Manooi workshop will again be present at Design Week in 2017, presenting two crystal lamps, including a novelty of 2017. Manooi Light Creations, founded by Judit Zoltai and János Héder, artist-designer couple, entered the wcj world of the luxury industry in 2005 and has become part of the world's leading edge ever since. The company designs and manufactures exclusive design crystal chandeliers, their lamps can be found nearly in 53 countries around the world so far. Many renowned architects, interior designers, and art lovers have opted for one of the unique Manooi installations. It's no coincidence, as the company is a pioneer in the design world,  always fits and shape the current customer needs at the same time.

The iconic and perhaps best-known model of Manooi, the Artica crystal chandelier welcomes visitors in the theater room of Artus studio, hosting the grand opening ceremony and press conference. The modern and sophisticated design of Artica is in perfect harmony with the timeless elegance of the crystal, and the lamp gives an exciting contrast to the industrial space around. Another artwork by János Héder, the Origo crystal chandelier, was arranged in a spectacular composition at the central exhibition of the Design Week. The product was first introduced at the 2017 Milan Euroluce fair. The polished copper and painted black lampshades decorated with Swarovski crystals are equipped with a highly performant LED light source. The uniqueness of the fully handmade models is that they are produced with a worldwide unique crystal assembling technology, developed by Manooi.

The Design Week is open from October 7th to November 5th. We encourage everybody to visit it!

For further information about Manooi: www.manooi.com

Photo by Eszter Takács
Source:Manooi
