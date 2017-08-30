News By Tag
HALO crystal chandelier brings the real sensation of a halo to your home
Inspired by this beauty of nature, Janos Heder, lead designer of Manooi created HALO crystal chandelier. HALO was designed with the intention to reflect the uniqueness of Halo effect. Both the round shape of the lamp, both the use of materials are perfect choices to remind us of this amazing natural phenomena. The stainless steel structure of HALO chandelier is decorated with numerous precisely cut crystals. Every crystal is carefully assembled as small branches, emerging like light beams that would be cover with frost and diffracting the light into thousands of sparkles.
The Manooi HALO combines modern, high-quality LED as light source, directed outwards along the lamp curve, and the most luxurious crystal brand, Swarovski®. Whether arranged in horizontal or angled position, Halo is a real eye-catcher. Perfect for hotel lobbies, office receptions or even private residences. Due to the variety of diameter, there are many composition possibilities with various rings suspended at different distances from one to the other. And thanks to its light and minimal design you can be sure of always being elegant.
For more photos visit https://www.manooi.com/
