September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

HALO crystal chandelier brings the real sensation of a halo to your home

 
 
BUDAPEST, Hungary - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you ever seen a Halo circle in the sky? This is an amazing optical phenomenon that one can sometimes observe in the sky, forming a circle encompassing the Sun or occasionally the Moon. It is produced by light interacting with ice crystals floating in the atmosphere. Light is not just reflected but also refracted by the ice crystals and may split into colors due to dispersion. The crystals of ice behave like prisms and mirrors. They refract and reflect light between their surfaces, spreading light in many directions.

Inspired by this beauty of nature, Janos Heder, lead designer of Manooi created HALO crystal chandelier. HALO was designed with the intention to reflect the uniqueness of Halo effect. Both the round shape of the lamp, both the use of materials are perfect choices to remind us of this amazing natural phenomena. The stainless steel structure of HALO chandelier is decorated with numerous precisely cut crystals.  Every crystal is carefully assembled as small branches, emerging like light beams that would be cover with frost and diffracting the light into thousands of sparkles.

The Manooi HALO combines modern, high-quality LED as light source, directed outwards along the lamp curve, and the most luxurious crystal brand, Swarovski®. Whether arranged in horizontal or angled position, Halo is a real eye-catcher. Perfect for hotel lobbies, office receptions or even private residences. Due to the variety of diameter, there are many composition possibilities with various rings suspended at different distances from one to the other. And thanks to its light and minimal design you can be sure of always being elegant.

For more photos visit https://www.manooi.com/halo-crystal-chandelier
