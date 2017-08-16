News By Tag
Red-pink vibrating waterfall of crystals by Manooi
Besides standard product range, Manooi aims at answering special customer needs as well. The last eye-catching product of the brand was a red-pink colored Fjord crystal chandelier with the dimension of 270 x 32 cm. Fjord itself is unique in the Manooi product range because of its vertical arrangement. It looks like a vibrating waterfall of crystal, sparkling and illuminating any interiors in which it is installed, either used independently or as part of a group installation.
But this latest model is even more special due to the choice of color. The red-pink Fjord was ordered by an interior design company that visited Manooi at the Euroluce fair this year. They were inspired by a blueish-amber color Fjord model displayed at the Manooi booth, and soon the red-pink model was also born in Manooi's workshop. It is made of 75% of Bordeaux and 25% of Lilac Swarovski pendants that surely dazzle the eye of the beholder. The lamp will be installed in a private residence in Bangkok, and bright the living room with its special play of light and colors.
Photo by: Nicolas Delafraye
