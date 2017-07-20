Metal-Era Adds More Manufacturing, Office Space and Employees To Keep Up with Growing Demand

Spread the Word

-- Metal-Era, Inc., North America's leader in commercial roof edge and roof ventilation solutions, celebrated a groundbreaking for the expansion of its headquarters in Waukesha, WI on Tuesday (7/25). The company is expanding its current 100,000 square foot building with a 25,000-square foot addition. The company will also remodel about 15,000 square feet for additional office space, to make room for its growing team, and will purchase new equipment to accommodate its growing demand."The expansion of our manufacturing facility and offices marks an important day for the future of our business," said Tony Malinger, President of Metal-Era. "It represents the hard work and dedication of every individual employee that walks through our doors, and signifies the commitment to our customers for continued leadership in product innovation, speed and the highest quality. I couldn't be more excited about the future outlook for Metal-Era."Metal-Era is projecting to add nearly 40 jobs over the next couple years, as the expansion comes to completion."We're very happy to see one of our long-time manufacturers expand significantly in Waukesha," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. "Metal-Era has been a family-run company for many years, and they continue to grow the business with advanced manufacturing methods and quality people."Metal-Era was assisted in their expansion by the Waukesha County Center for Growth, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Milwaukee 7 regional economic development group."We are pleased that Metal-Era has chosen to expand in Wisconsin. The company had other options, but chose to reinvest in its operations here, and build on the assets and talent that have been a part of its successful history here in Waukesha," said Jim Paetsch, Vice President of Milwaukee 7."Manufacturers are really the bedrock of economic activity in Waukesha County," added Tim Casey, Director of Economic Development for the Waukesha County Center for Growth. "Our team is working hard to assist companies that have opportunities to expand, and Metal-Era is a great example of the kinds of companies we want to grow in Waukesha County."Metal-Era, Inc. is North America's largest provider of pre-manufactured metal edge products and also offers one the industry's best tested sloped roof ventilation systems. Celebrating 37 years of unequaled service in the industry and continued focus on their core strengths, Metal-Era provides engineered roof edge and roof ventilation systems designed to meet the roofing industry's strictest standards. Known for their SPEQ promise of speed, protection, expertise and quality, Metal-Era fabricates tested, high-performance products that are simple to install. Their nationwide network of experienced employees, representatives and distributors are committed to providing superior products and personalized service.Metal-Era, Inc. is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). For more information about Metal-Era, visit www.metalera.com.The Waukesha County Center for Growth, Inc. is Waukesha County's economic development organization. Created in 2016 by Waukesha County in partnership with the Waukesha County Business Alliance, the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center and local municipalities, the mission for the Center for Growth is to serve as the central point of contact for businesses looking to grow in Waukesha County. The Center for Growth works to ensure each organization doing business in Waukesha County will reach its fullest potential. For more information, please visit www.waukesha.org/EDO.