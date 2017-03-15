News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Metal-Era Announces Additions to Their Seal-Tite Line of Gutters and Downspouts
With a unique design, maximum roof drainage and aesthetically pleasing look, the Seal-Tite LT line is ideal for any commercial building projects. All four products are backed by a 10-year, 90 mph wind warranty and Metal-Era's SPEQ promise of speed, protection, expertise and quality. The Seal-Tite LT products are easily adaptable to optional drainage bars or flow through gravel stops, and are shipped with everything needed for installation on the jobsite.
"We're excited to offer our customers additional gutter and downspout products to fit even more of their contracted building projects," says Brad Van Dam, VP of Sales at Metal-Era. "The entire Seal-Tite product line is factory fabricated for easier customization, higher quality accessories including miters, and overall consistency. This ensures that contractors, specifiers, consultants, and building owners receive the best roof drainage solution for their projects."
For more information about the Seal-Tite LT gutter and downspout line or any of Metal-Era's other products, please visit www.metalera.com, or call 800-558-2162.
About Metal-Era, Inc.
Celebrating 37 years of unequaled service in the industry and continued focus on their core strengths, Metal-Era provides engineered roof edge and roof ventilation systems designed to meet the roofing industry's strictest standards. Known for their SPEQ promise of speed, protection, expertise and quality, Metal-Era fabricates tested, high-performance products that are simple to install. Their nationwide network of experienced employees, representatives and distributors are committed to providing superior products and personalized service. Metal-Era, Inc. is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). For more information about Metal-Era, visit www.metalera.com.
Contact
Raul Guzman
***@metalera.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse