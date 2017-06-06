Metal-Era Appoints Robert Thompson as Vice President of Marketing

Spread the Word

-- Metal-Era, Inc., North America's leader in commercial roof edge and roof ventilation solutions, continues to grow its operations and expertise. Starting in June 2017, Robert Thompson will assume the responsibilities associated with leading the management of Metal-Era's strategic marketing, brand, and portfolio of products, as Vice President of Marketing.Brad Van Dam, existing V.P. of Sales and Marketing, will now focus 100% of his efforts on growing sales for the company, as the Vice President of Sales, extending the company's reach to new avenues of growth."Robert is a great addition to Metal-Era. He has a wealth of knowledge in this area and dividing the responsibilities of Sales and Marketing will only help us achieve our goal of being better, faster and stronger." Brad Van Dam, Vice President of Sales, Metal-Era, Inc.Robert Thompson comes to Metal-Era with nearly 20 years of marketing and advertising experience. His last 13 years were specifically focused in building materials at companies such as Owens Corning, Guardian Industries and most recently Firestone Building Products. Robert is well established in strategically growing and developing channels, products and programs with several successful launches in North America."We are excited to have Robert on-board," says Tony Mallinger, President of Metal-Era, Inc. "The Sales and Marketing team, under Brad's direction, has done an excellent job of increasing sales and brand recognition for Metal-Era over the last several years. The addition of Robert and the separation of responsibilities of Sales and Marketing will help strengthen Metal-Era to better serve our customers and live up to our SPEQ Promise."Prior to joining Metal-Era, Robert was responsible for driving the growth of multiple product lines, was published with the USPTO for new product development, developed multiple national brands, and built value added products, programs and tools for his customers. At Metal-Era, Robert will marry his expertise with a company that is actively growing in new product innovation and market segments.For more information about Metal-Era visit www.metalera.com or call 800-558-2162.Metal-Era, Inc.is North America's largest provider of pre-manufactured metal edge products and also offers one the industry's best tested sloped roof ventilation systems. Celebrating 37 years of unequaled service in the industry and continued focus on their core strengths, Metal-Era provides engineered roof edge and roof ventilation systems designed to meet the roofing industry's strictest standards. Known for their SPEQ promise of speed, protection, expertise and quality, Metal-Era fabricates tested, high-performance products that are simple to install. Their nationwide network of experienced employees, representatives and distributors are committed to providing superior products and personalized service.Metal-Era, Inc. is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). For more information about Metal-Era, visit www.metalera.com.