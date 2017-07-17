News By Tag
New Lotus Evora GT430 is the most powerful production Lotus ever
Lotus has pulled the covers off its most powerful road car ever – the new Evora GT430
Calling upon a modified version of Toyota
In addition to being the most powerful Lotus
The Lotus Evora GT430
The cabin has been fitted with carbon-fibre seats, while there are optional Sparco units avaialable as well. Customers can also specify a titanium rear frame and four-point harnesses for both passengers. There's part Alcantara and leather upholstery in the cabin as standard, although a full finish of either can also be specified.
An infotainment system that incorporates Bluetooth, satellite navigation and a reversing camera can also be included for a fee.
Limited to just 60 units, prices for the Lotus Evora GT430
