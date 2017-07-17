 
Industry News





New Lotus Evora GT430 is the most powerful production Lotus ever

Lotus has pulled the covers off its most powerful road car ever – the new Evora GT430
 
 
LONDON - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Lotus has pulled the covers off its most powerful road car ever – the new Evora GT430 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/latest-news/new-evora-gt430-is-the-most-powerful-producti/)

Calling upon a modified version of Toyota (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/toyota)'s 3.5-litre supercharged V6, the GT430 develops 430bhp and 440Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-60mph time of just 3.7 seconds and a 190mph top speed.


In addition to being the most powerful Lotus (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/lotus/) ever, the GT430 is also the lightest Evora produced. It's 23kg lighter than the Evora Sport 410, tipping the scales at 1,258kg. Carbon-fibre front and rear bumpers contribute to this weight saving.
The Lotus Evora GT430 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/lotus/) also gains an enormous rear wing, a new front splitter, wider tyres and bigger alloys. At its 190mph top speed, the Lotus Evora GT430 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/lotus/evora/) will develop a considerable 250kg of downforce. Ventilated brake discs at all four corners give the Lotus impressive stopping power.
The cabin has been fitted with carbon-fibre seats, while there are optional Sparco units avaialable as well. Customers can also specify a titanium rear frame and four-point harnesses for both passengers. There's part Alcantara and leather upholstery in the cabin as standard, although a full finish of either can also be specified.
An infotainment system that incorporates Bluetooth, satellite navigation and a reversing camera can also be included for a fee.
Limited to just 60 units, prices for the Lotus Evora GT430 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/lotus/evora/) will start at £112,500.
