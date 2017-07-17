New Lotus Evora GT430 is the most powerful production Lotus ever

Lotus has pulled the covers off its most powerful road car ever – the new Evora GT430

Calling upon a modified version of Toyota's 3.5-litre supercharged V6, the GT430 develops 430bhp and 440Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-60mph time of just 3.7 seconds and a 190mph top speed.

In addition to being the most powerful Lotus ever, the GT430 is also the lightest Evora produced. It's 23kg lighter than the Evora Sport 410, tipping the scales at 1,258kg. Carbon-fibre front and rear bumpers contribute to this weight saving.

The Evora GT430 also gains an enormous rear wing, a new front splitter, wider tyres and bigger alloys. At its 190mph top speed, the GT430 will develop a considerable 250kg of downforce. Ventilated brake discs at all four corners give the Lotus impressive stopping power.

The cabin has been fitted with carbon-fibre seats, while there are optional Sparco units available as well. Customers can also specify a titanium rear frame and four-point harnesses for both passengers. There's part Alcantara and leather upholstery in the cabin as standard, although a full finish of either can also be specified.

An infotainment system that incorporates Bluetooth, satellite navigation and a reversing camera can also be included for a fee.

Limited to just 60 units, prices for the Evora GT430 will start at £112,500.