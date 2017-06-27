 
The Aston Martin DB11 now has a V8 option

Aston Martin has announced the DB11 can now be bought with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The AMG engine develops 503bhp and 675Nm of torque, meaning the Aston Martin DB11 can do 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and can hit a top speed of 187mph.
 
 
LONDON - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Aston Martin has announced the DB11 can now be bought with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/latest-news/the-aston-martin-db11-now-has-a-v8-option/)
The AMG engine develops 503bhp and 675Nm of torque, meaning the Aston Martin DB11 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/aston-martin/db11/) can do 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and can hit a top speed of 187mph. The British manufacturer hopes to attract buyers looking for a more dynamic GT car.

Changes to the engine have been made to suit Aston Martin's (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/aston-martin/) needs. A unique air intake, new exhaust and wet sump lubrication systems have all been fitted. New ECU software has also been made just for the DB11, with changes to engine and throttle mapping to 'ensure it possesses the all-important feel and sound for which Aston Martins (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/aston-martin/) are renowned'.
The DB11's suspension bushing, anti-roll bars, springs, dampers and ESP software have all been revised to house the AMG V8.
The same level of equipment will come as standard on both the Aston Martin (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/aston-martin/) V8 and Aston Martin V12, as well as sharing the same colour and trim options.
A few small differences do exist between the two, though. The eight-cylinder model features two bonnet vents as opposed to four on the twelve-cylinder. A unique finish also appears on the alloys as well as dark headlamp bezels.
Andy Palmer, president and CEO of Aston Martin said: "The Aston Martin DB11 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/aston-martin/db11/) is the most complete and sophisticated car Aston Martin has ever made. Now, with this new V8 engine option we have broadened its appeal by offering a car that will bring the DB11 to more customers around the world while still blessed with the exceptional performance and memorable character that sets Aston Martin apart from its rivals."
The Aston Martin V8 DB11 is on sale now, with prices starting from £144k, making it £13k cheaper than the V12 model.
