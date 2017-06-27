News By Tag
The Aston Martin DB11 now has a V8 option
Aston Martin has announced the DB11 can now be bought with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The AMG engine develops 503bhp and 675Nm of torque, meaning the Aston Martin DB11 can do 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and can hit a top speed of 187mph.
The AMG engine develops 503bhp and 675Nm of torque, meaning the Aston Martin DB11 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
Changes to the engine have been made to suit Aston Martin's (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
The DB11's suspension bushing, anti-roll bars, springs, dampers and ESP software have all been revised to house the AMG V8.
The same level of equipment will come as standard on both the Aston Martin (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
A few small differences do exist between the two, though. The eight-cylinder model features two bonnet vents as opposed to four on the twelve-cylinder. A unique finish also appears on the alloys as well as dark headlamp bezels.
Andy Palmer, president and CEO of Aston Martin said: "The Aston Martin DB11 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
The Aston Martin V8 DB11 is on sale now, with prices starting from £144k, making it £13k cheaper than the V12 model.
