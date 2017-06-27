The Aston Martin DB11 now has a V8 option

Aston Martin has announced the DB11 can now be bought with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The AMG engine develops 503bhp and 675Nm of torque, meaning the Aston Martin DB11 can do 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and can hit a top speed of 187mph.