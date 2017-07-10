News By Tag
Jeep unveil limited-edition Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon
A limited-edition Jeep Wrangler Rubicon has been revealed — designed for off-roading. Thanks to a stronger front axle and heavy-duty cast rear differential covers, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon adds more all-terrain ability to
As for the interior, leather heated seats come finished with red stitching and an embroidered 'Rubicon' logo. Black vinyl-wrapped armrests feature, as does a unique leather-wrapped steering wheel — also complete with red stitching in an effort to distinguish the Recon from the rest of the Wrangler range.
Now on sale, two-door variants of the Wrangler Rubicon Recon start from £40,050 while four-door models start from £42,175.#Jeep #JeepUK #JeepCarsUK #JeepCars #BuyJeep #SellJeep #UsedJeep #UsedJeepUK #JeepWranglerRubiconRecon #AutoVolo #AutoVolo.co.uk
