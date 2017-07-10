Jeep unveil limited-edition Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon

A limited-edition Jeep Wrangler Rubicon has been revealed — designed for off-roading. Thanks to a stronger front axle and heavy-duty cast rear differential covers, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon adds more all-terrain ability to

--Thanks to a stronger front axle and heavy-duty cast rear differential covers, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/jeep/)adds more all-terrain ability to a vehicle that didn't lack it in the first place.The Jeep Recon (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/jeep/)retains the performance of the standard car it's based on — meaning it sports a 3.6-litre V6 engine that develops 284bhp, taking the Recon from 0-60mph in 7.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 112mph.The Jeep Recon (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/jeep/)also receives a host of visual enhancements to complement the more capable mechanics. This includes 18-inch painted aluminium wheels, a black roof (available in either soft- or hard-top form) and a dual-vented bonnet featuring red-accented 'Rubicon' lettering on either side. A 'Trail Rated' logo with red accents, a black fuel filler door, and a black hard spare tyre cover complete the package.As for the interior, leather heated seats come finished with red stitching and an embroidered 'Rubicon' logo. Black vinyl-wrapped armrests feature, as does a unique leather-wrapped steering wheel — also complete with red stitching in an effort to distinguish the Recon from the rest of the Wrangler range.Now on sale, two-door variants of the Wrangler Rubicon Recon start from £40,050 while four-door models start from £42,175.#Jeep #JeepUK #JeepCarsUK #JeepCars #BuyJeep #SellJeep #UsedJeep #UsedJeepUK #JeepWranglerRubiconRecon #AutoVolo #AutoVolo.co.uk