New Rolls-Royce Phantom raises the bar for luxury cars
Rolls-Royce has revealed the new eighth-generation Phantom, hailing the new model as the "most silent car in the world"
Based on a new all-aluminium 'Architecture of Luxury', the new Rolls-Royce Phantom (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
A new 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 powers the Rolls-Royce Phantom (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
There's 6mm two-layer glazing all over the car, as well as more than 130kg of sound insulation – just two features that contribute to the Rolls-Royce Phantom (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
Rolls-Royce has also claimed the latest Phantom is the "most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever". It makes use of a number of assistance features, including a four-camera system with panoramic view, night vision, cross-traffic warning, a Wi-Fi hotspot and collision warning. There's also the latest versions of BMW Group's entertainment and navigation programs.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom features a number of instantly recognisable design cues, including the iconic Pantheon grille – which has been integrated into the car's bodywork – and the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette. Large 22-inch wheels fill the car's significant arches.
The cabin is as luxurious as you'd expect from a Rolls-Royce (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
Commenting on the new Phantom, Torsten Müller-Ötvö
"As this next chapter in the Rolls-Royce story opens, the New Phantom points the way forward for the global luxury industry. It is a creation of great beauty and power, a dominant symbol of wealth and human achievement. It is an icon and an artwork that embraces the personal desires of each of our individual customers."
The new Rolls-Royce Phantom will likely cost around £400,000.
