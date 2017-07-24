Rolls-Royce has revealed the new eighth-generation Phantom, hailing the new model as the "most silent car in the world"

New Rolls-Royce Phantom raises the bar for luxury cars | AutoVolo.co.uk

Based on a new all-aluminium 'Architecture of Luxury', the new boasts an even greater level of 'Magic Carpet Ride', thanks to it being "lighter, stiffer, quieter and more technologically advanced", according to Rolls-Royce (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/rolls-royce).A new 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 powers the, delivering 563bhp and 900Nm of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.There's 6mm two-layer glazing all over the car, as well as more than 130kg of sound insulation – just two features that contribute to the silent claims.Rolls-Royce has also claimed the latest Phantom is the "most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever". It makes use of a number of assistance features, including a four-camera system with panoramic view, night vision, cross-traffic warning, a Wi-Fi hotspot and collision warning. There's also the latest versions of BMW Group's entertainment and navigation programs.The features a number of instantly recognisable design cues, including the iconic Pantheon grille – which has been integrated into the car's bodywork – and the Spirit of Ecstasy statuette. Large 22-inch wheels fill the car's significant arches.The cabin is as luxurious as you'd expect from a. There's the Starlight Headliner, leather upholstery on seemingly everything and a drinks cabinet with whisky glasses and a decanter.Commenting on the new Phantom, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: "From its debut in 1925, a has been the choice of the world's most influential and powerful men and women, and as a result, a constant presence at history's most defining moments."As this next chapter in the Rolls-Royce story opens, the New Phantom points the way forward for the global luxury industry. It is a creation of great beauty and power, a dominant symbol of wealth and human achievement. It is an icon and an artwork that embraces the personal desires of each of our individual customers."The new will likely cost around £400,000.