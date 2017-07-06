421bhp Volvo XC60 revealed | AutoVolo.co.uk

The latest Volvo to receive Polestar treatment has been revealed. The Volvo XC60 T8 is the newest offering from the Swedish manufacturer to feature enhancements from its performance brand, meaning 421bhp from its hybrid drivetrain.

The car still boasts impressive economy figures despite the improved power, with Volvo claiming 112mpg and a pure electric range of 45 miles.Alongside the larger Volvo XC90 T8 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/volvo/xc90), the Volvo XC60 T8 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/volvo/xc60/) now jointly holds the title of most powerful Volvo (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/used-cars/volvo)ever.says the engine enhancements have been made to provide greater power and torque in the mid-range of the engine, which it also says will help drivers when joining motorways and overtaking.Improvements have been made to theas well. Volvo claims shift times are faster and gearshift points have been optimised to use the increased power.Henrik Fries, vice-president of research and development at Polestar, said: "Our goal is to create usable performance in everyday driving situations for Volvo owners who want an enhanced driving experience."The newhas provided us with an excellent base to work on with a dynamic chassis and a state-of-the-art powertrain. With the Polestar optimisation, it makes the new Volvo XC60 a true drivers' car."