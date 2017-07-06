421bhp Volvo XC60 revealed | AutoVolo.co.uk

News By Tag
The latest Volvo to receive Polestar treatment has been revealed. The Volvo XC60 T8 is the newest offering from the Swedish manufacturer to feature enhancements from its performance brand, meaning 421bhp from its hybrid drivetrain.
The car still boasts impressive economy figures despite the improved power, with Volvo claiming 112mpg and a pure electric range of 45 miles.
Alongside the larger Volvo XC90 T8 (https://www.autovolo.co.uk/
Volvo (http://www.volvocars.com/
Improvements have been made to the Volvo XC60's gearbox
Henrik Fries, vice-president of research and development at Polestar, said: "Our goal is to create usable performance in everyday driving situations for Volvo owners who want an enhanced driving experience.
"The new Volvo XC60
