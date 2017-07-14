 
Birla Global University Bhubaneswar has The best industry interface in Eastern India for MBA student

Significant rise in the number of people pursuing MBA MBA being the latest fad trending in the educational curriculum, we bring out how and what factors should be considered before opting for it.
 
 
BHUBANESWAR, India - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- In this cut throat competitive world what is the most significant thing student should focus on to make them different from other MBA graduates. What are the employers looking for is someone who can deliver the best. Initially they might be biased towards graduates coming from different business school, but this is a proven fact that after joining the next promotion is based on the performance from where one did their schooling and how you completed the projects etc.

Birla Global University has the best industry interface in Eastern India for MBA students. Lastly, go for companies and courses based on international mobility criteria so that you get a better exposure. Birla Global University offers a two year full time MBA programme with a fully furnished campus in Greater Noida over the past 25 years.

Right from the scratch they teach the skills needed to discharge the responsibilities like soft skills and those to be dealt with people. But when you do your MBA, the focus is mainly on hard courses like finances and sciences. Hence, there is more inclusion of soft skill courses like value, ethics and culture sensitivity.

However, major institutes like the Birla Global University having the best industry interface in Eastern India for MBA students prepares one for both Indian and global business environments. Sometimes the context can be local but the focus is mainly on universal concepts like strategy and human relations. Differentiation between either of the business environment is tough as internal and external factors are involved. Bureaucracy has led to a system where government regulations are just guidelines for businesses to be run in a particular way. It is important to adapt to the system where one is working be it Indian or foreign, it is all about adjusting and adapting.

Those who choose to study MBA they should be prepared on gaining new perspective on how businesses are handled, broaden the cultural and intellectual horizon. Later one gets to interact with companies one is willing to work with, arrange meetings and know the potential employers.

About BGU Bhubaneswar

Before the set up of BGU, Birla Institute of Management technology (BIMTECH), Bhubaneswar was established in the year 2013 by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture as an extension  of its 29 years old top ranking B-School BIMTECH. Located in Greater Noida. It was built to cater to the growing need of an institute of international repute creating a good learning environment in the eastern zone of India, later it gradually expanded creating a world class education system.

Visit https://www.bgu.ac.in/MBA-Course for more details.

Contact:

Birla Global University Campus

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA

Tel : 0674 – 7103001-10,

Fax : 0674 – 7103011

Website: www.bgu.ac.in

Admission Office

Tel : 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)

Mobile : 7381058302, 9776129900

Toll Free : 1800 – 212 – 3001

Email : enquiry@bgu.ac.in

KM Pandey
***@bgu.ac.in
