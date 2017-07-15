News By Tag
BGU Offers the Best PG Course in Media & Journalism Course in Bhubaneswar Odisha
The courses offered by BGU are good enough to offer the best exposure to the students. It is where the students can choose from different curriculum and courses in the field of journalism and mass communication.
The university has collaborations with foreign universities, which makes it a powerful institution that offers international standard education to the students. The industry oriented training offered by the university helps the students to compete at the international level. Thus, all the students passing out from BGU will have both practical as well as theoretical knowledge of journalism and related subjects, which will help them to achieve success not just at the national, but international levels.
The Birla Global University has a rich and strong learning environment. Thus, the students studying in the university will have an all-encompassing knowledge. They are capable of interacting freely with people around as well as they become proficient in getting to the news of any event. They become better journalists for both print as well as the broadcast media.
Regular interactions with the renowned people who have achieved success in the world of media helps the students to have a better understanding of the ways real media houses work. This will help the students to be better at dealing with real life problems. They will know the ways to overcome different issues that the journalists tend to face.
Choosing Birla Global University is definitely going to be a good decision for students who are willing to have a successful career in media and journalism. Visit https://www.bgu.ac.in/
About BGU
Birla Global University is one of the best private universities in India that offers the best of career oriented courses to the students. It is the university that has collaborations with foreign universities, which lets it offer international standard education to the students. It is where one can learn both the theory and practices of the world of journalism and mass communication both in India and abroad.
Contact Details
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA
Tel : 0674 – 7103001-10
Fax : 0674 – 7103011
Website: www.bgu.ac.in
Contact
KM Pandey
***@bgu.ac.in
