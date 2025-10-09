News By Tag
Umbrella recognized by Gartner in 2025 Cloud Financial Management reports
Company strengthens lead in MSP-focused FinOps and maintains Visionary status
By: Umbrella
Gartner highlighted Umbrella's progress in AI-based anomaly detection, predictive cost forecasting, and its expanded multicloud capabilities. The report also noted improvements in reporting, budget management, and optimization tools that simplify operations for managed service providers.
"Gartner's recognition reflects our commitment to helping FinOps teams turn insight into action," said David Drai, CEO of Umbrella. "We've worked hard to make the platform more proactive, more intuitive, and better suited for MSPs running at scale. This year, we are widening the gap in the MSP-focused use case, overcoming legacy services that lack in innovation."
The 2025 reports mark continued momentum for Umbrella. Last year, Gartner identified Umbrella as a Visionary with strong innovation potential. This year's results confirm steady progress in execution and product depth.
About Umbrella
Umbrella is a Cloud Financial Management platform helping organizations worldwide monitor, optimize, and govern their cloud spend. Trusted by enterprises, MSPs, and financial institutions, Umbrella delivers the visibility, automation, and intelligence required to align engineering, finance, and operations teams. Umbrella is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the FinOps Critical Capabilities for MSPs, holds AWS Competencies in both Cloud Operations Software and Machine Learning Software, and is a recipient of the 2024 AWS Rising Star Partner Award.
