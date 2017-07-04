News By Tag
Birla Global University Bhubaneswar has the best campus in Eastern India for MBA students
Birla Global University of BBSR opens up its gate for MBA education for 2017.
The college is beautifully decorated and the buildings and structures inside the campus are well placed and nicely designed to enhance the overall look of the institute. The campus of the Birla Global University fulfils the dreams of all the students who planned to study in a beautifully designed college campus.
The management institute is situated in the Gothapatna village in Bhubaneswar. The college offers the best of educational facilities and amenities to the students. There are separate labs and library facilities too. In addition to that, auditoriums, seminar halls, and cafeteria are the other facilities that the management aspirants can expect in the college. It also offers the best of faculty members to the students, who help them in their studies and prepare them for facing the real world problems ahead in life. If one is looking for a private management institute that offers multi-faceted training and education to the students, it is Birla Global University. It is a place that offers the best of education and curriculum along with interesting courses. It is here that the students will be able to study finance, HR, and other fields of management. It is one of the best destinations for new-gen managers.
About Birla Global University
Birla Global University is one of the best private universities in India. It is a self-financed unit. It was established in the year 2015 and with the enactment of the Birla Global University Act. As per the act the university is under the Board of Governors headed by Smt. Jayshree Mohta. She is also the chairman of the Birla Academy of Art and Culture. The body is the main promoter of the university. The Chancellor of the University is the honorable Governor of Odisha. Currently, there are four schools under the university. The university perpetually strives to extend and expand.
Visit https://www.bgu.ac.in/
Contact Details:
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA
Tel : 0674 – 7103001-10
Fax : 0674 – 7103011
Website: www.bgu.ac.in
