Only 15 Seats Left for MBA 2017 in Birla Global University Bhubaneswar

BGU, Bhubaneswar offers a two-year full-time MBA program for aspiring students. This program is designed to provide students with the necessary acumen and skills and boost their career. For admission into MBA program, candidates can apply online.
 
 
BHUBANESWAR, India - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The marketplace today is continuously evolving and becoming complex day by day. As such companies are hunting for skilled candidates with a strong academic background and effective business acumen and skills, and are hiring graduates with an MBA degree. To fulfill this great demand, Birla Global University Bhubaneswar is offering a two-year full-time MBA program for aspiring candidates.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Bhubaneswar was set up in the year 2013 by Birla Academy of Art & Culture as a branch of its three-decade old top ranking B-School BIMTECH, Greater Noida. The Institute of international repute was established to create a global learning environment in the eastern part of India. In four-years' time, BIMTECH has made a mark and gained popularity as a reputed institute that offers quality education, and successful placements to its students. Currently, it is a part of the Birla Global University under the name - School of Management.

BGU's MBA program is a residential program and is structured in accordance to the industry. The program, divided into six trimesters, offers specialization in subjects of Marketing, Finance, Human Resources and Operations which are offered from the third trimester. Students are introduced to real-time business scenarios through industry-academia interface, guest lectures, summer internship, workshops, industry visits, and short term and live projects. The Vice-Chancellor of the reputed institute conveyed, 'our goal is to impart quality management education to students and working executives to help them shape their career and to prepare them for the competitive and dynamic business environment'.

For admission, aspiring candidates can log on to the University's website and fill in the online application. You are required to have appeared in any of the Admission Test for MBA programs across the country such as CAT/XAT/MAT/CMAT/ GMAT. Admission is based on the score secured in these competitive exams. After examination of the online applications, eligible candidates are intimated for the next round which consists of Essay Writing, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.  Final selection into the program includes suitable weightages allotted for professional experience, academic qualifications, regional background, etc.

With only 15 seats left, students willing to become a part of this reputed institute should hurry and apply today on http://bimtech.cn1.formsdotstar.com/online-application?ty....

About OnlySchoolBooks: Birla Global University is a self-financed private university and formed by the authorization of Birla Global University Odisha Act, 2015. The University has four schools under its name and provides quality and industry-oriented education to its students.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://www.bgu.ac.in/MBA-Course .

Contact Information -

Birla Global University Campus

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA

Tel : 0674 – 7103001-10

Fax : 0674 – 7103011

Admission Office

Tel : 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)

Mobile : 7381058302, 9776129900

Toll Free : 1800 – 212 – 3001

Email : enquiry@bgu.ac.in

KM Pandey
***@bgu.ac.in
