Birla Global University MBA 2017 Ranked As the Best in Eastern India

Birla Global University's MBA program has been ranked as the best in Eastern India. BGU offers a two-year master's program in Business Administration to train and prepare eligible graduates for a successful career in the corporate business world.
 
 
BHUBANESWAR, India - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Birla Global University's MBA program has been ranked as the best in Eastern India. The premier institute established with the aim to disseminate knowledge based education is now breeding a class of talented and skilled managers to lead the corporate world into the path of success. BGU's MBA program provides a broad perspective of all areas of management and imparts managerial knowledge to help management aspirants in formulating and implementing corporate strategy.

Birla Global University's School of Management offers a two-year full-time MBA program and boast of providing the best education in the whole of Eastern India. Its MBA program is conducted in close association with the industry and follows the rich knowledge developed by its much renowned Greater Noida Campus. BGU focuses on the overall development of its students, right from time of their admissions.  From the designing of the curriculum to providing prospects for short term projects, summer internship and placement, BGU's School of Management first and foremost priority is deployment of quality education.

The MBA program at BGU is designed to provide management skills necessary to create experts who can integrate across functional areas in a dynamic organization. Admission into the BGU's MBA program is based on the score secured in qualifying exams such as CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, GMAT, etc. Following this, a round of Group Discussion and Personal Interview is conducted to shortlist students for the program. Final selection into the program is done considering the suitable weightages allocated for Academic and Professional Qualifications, Work Experience, Regional background, etc.

The entire course of MBA is imparted in six semesters of three-months each. Marketing, Finance, HR or Operations are offered as a specialization from third trimester onwards. Apart from the regular classroom based teaching, Birla Global Universities employs proven MBA pedagogies to ensure that the learning is maximized. Popular techniques used include are the academia interface, special guest lectures, presentations and assignments, workshops, summer internship and short term projects. Sessions of live projects and industry visits, cooperatively guided by the industry managers and faculty, help students to develop understanding of modern business processes and practices.

About BGU: Birla Global University is a self-financed private university and formed by the authorization of Birla Global University Odisha Act, 2015. The University has four schools under its name and provides quality and industry-oriented education to its students.

Know more about the MBA course from their School of Management from their website - https://www.bgu.ac.in/MBA-Course.

Contact:

Birla Global University Campus

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA

Tel : 0674 – 7103001-10

Fax : 0674 – 7103011

Admission Office

Tel : 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)

Mobile : 7381058302, 9776129900

Toll Free : 1800 – 212 – 3001

Email : enquiry@bgu.ac.in

