 
News By Tag
* Bba Course
* Bba Colleges Bbsr
* BBA Course BBSR
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bhubaneswar
  Orissa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Birla Global University BBSR Receives Tremendous Response for Its UG BBA Course 2017

Birla Global University's School of Management receives a huge response from students for its BBA course. BGU offers a three-year bachelor's program in Business Administration to train and prepare young minds for future business ventures.
 
 
bba-course-jobs-colleges-elligiblity-after-12th
bba-course-jobs-colleges-elligiblity-after-12th
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bba Course
Bba Colleges Bbsr
BBA Course BBSR

Industry:
Education

Location:
Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India

Subject:
Mergers

BHUBANESWAR, India - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bachelor of Business Administration course offered at the Birla Global University is receiving tremendous response among management aspirants. BGU offers a three-year BBA course that is aimed towards breeding skilled and efficient management professionals for the overall development of the country.

Educationalist and academicians highly recommend students who wish to pursue a career in management science to take admission into BBA course before MBA. BBA course is designed so as to provide a solid foundation for pursuing MBA. A bachelor's degree in business administration introduces budding management professionals to the corporate world and teaches them the fundamentals of management, thus preparing them to face the cut-throat competition of the market. It also helps them to develop various business and entrepreneurial skills.

In its attempt to provide quality education to young minds, Birla Global University's School of Management, Bhubaneswar offers 3-years, full time BBA program along with its MBA, MBA BFSI, and Doctoral Programs. BGU's BBA program is designed to provide scrupulous training in Business Management to aspiring minds.  It provides knowledge on areas such as General Management, Marketing, HR Management, and Finance. With a focus on modern day issues influencing business firms globally, BGU equips students with various business tactics and management techniques to tackle diverse business problems.

The BGU campus spreads over an area of nearly 30 acres of land and houses three other schools apart from the School of Management. Founded with an aim to become the best destination for aspiring new-gen managers, Birla Global University is devoted to enhance the quality of management education by providing state of the art facilities, exceptional infrastructures and the finest faculty members. As the first institute to create a global learning environment in the state, this renowned university wishes to create a reputation of the state in global map.

The top business school released its BBA application deadlines for the admission into its 2017-18 session and received a huge response from students from across the country. With admission still going on, interested students can log on to the University's website to download the application form. Students need to fill-up the downloaded application form and submit it at BGU's admission office personally or by post along with the required documents. List of documents required to be submitted with the application form includes -

● Certificates and Mark Sheets of the qualifying examinations

● College Leaving Certificate

● Conduct Certificate

● University Registration Number

● 3 passport size and 2 stamp size photographs

About BGU: Birla Global University is a self-financed private university and formed by the authorization of Birla Global University Odisha Act, 2015. The University has four schools under its name and provides quality and industry-oriented education to its students.

Know more about the BBA course from their School of Management from their website - https://www.bgu.ac.in/BBA-Course.

Contact:

Birla Global University Campus

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA

Tel : 0674 – 7103001-10

Fax : 0674 – 7103011

Admission Office

Tel : 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)

Mobile : 7381058302, 9776129900

Toll Free : 1800 – 212 – 3001

Email : enquiry@bgu.ac.in

Contact
KM Pandey
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Source:
Email:***@bgu.ac.in
Tags:Bba Course, Bba Colleges Bbsr, BBA Course BBSR
Industry:Education
Location:Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Birla Global University PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share