News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CAD / Graphics Rendering Remote Servers for Houston Businesses
A new approach for businesses who do graphics rendering on a day to day basis. Save money, throw away the gaming style PC and connect from anywhere, anytime.
Lantelligent takes a fresh look at CAD development deployment and graphics design deployments as we are approaching the age where it is no longer necessary to keep high end gaming style PC's in a business environment that is just slowly draining your profits into hardware that will just need to be upgraded in the next 5 years.
We do take a complete different approach that we recommend all Houston Businesses who with with applications like AutoCAD or Graphics Arts/Design. XenServer & XenApp 7.2 have released and it makes use of the latest Intel Technology which allows high-end graphics processing to be completed on a server environment where you make a single investment in a server and use a standard Thin Client. You can typically pick up a Thin Client for around $250 so this saves tons of money in the long run and maintenance on these devices is extremely low.
This also allows your CAD Developers and Graphics Designers the ability to work from anywhere. If you are at home, you simply remote in from your home machine and work on the same graphics intensive applications from your home PC, cheap laptop or even mobile device such as a tablet.
The concept is to build a single/multiple servers running with high-end graphics cards then use the hypervisor XenServer 7.2 along with XenApp 7.2 to fully utilize the graphics rendering capability that previously was not available for Remote Servers.
The days of needing to purchase gaming style desktops and laptops for the office place are over. With the convenience of the remote server, you make an initial investment and pay an IT Support Company like Lantelligent to manage, then connect to this server with standard low end machines or laptops and work as if you had that $5,000 PC from anywhere, including a mobile device if you can figure out the touch screen.
Simply do the math that your Houston Business is spending on its IT Support and what your current IT Company is recommending for your graphics rendering machine costs and don't forget the price for high-end laptops/home desktops required for any at home work to be complete. When you consider all the investments your business is putting into multiple devices for multiple users, you find that its much simpler, cheaper and more convenient to make an initial investment in a graphics rendering remote server than to keep throwing out money into an endless cycle just to simply render graphics.
For more information on what designs like this can do for your business, reach out to Lantelligent, who is taking a fresh look at both improving your business operations on a day to day, but also saving your Houston Business real money that it can probably be used better in other areas to keep your business turning on its day to day.
Find out more on unique designs for your Houston Business by visiting https://www.lantelligent.net
Contact
Lantelligent IT Services
877-526-8355
support@lantelligent.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse