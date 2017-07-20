News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Fresh Look into Phone Systems for Houston Businesses
Lantelligent takes a fresh look into phone systems for Houston Businesses that is both cost effective and high quality for small to medium size businesses.
All of this comes at a cost, at least, it used to. Today, technology has advanced and its becoming much easier, cost effective and simpler to get a fully featured phone system in your small to medium size business without breaking the bank (or really touching it).
We have noticed some IT Companies in Houston are going around selling expensive phone systems, high-end over priced phones and are simply producing low quality calls, poor functionality and giving VoIP a bad name in general with the "sounds like I'm in a tunnel" call quality. This is where Lantelligent stepped in with a new design and a new concept to really come out ahead with an affordable and high quality system that will run circles around your $5,000 PBX that other vendors are pushing.
We use the Elastix platform which is a Linux based PBX system that we can deploy in multiple methods, either in our private data center located in Downtown Houston or onsite if you have the call volume that requires a PBX be built onsite. We custom build out PBX hardware so they match exactly what you need. We also use a combinations of high quality phones that won't break your bank and function extraordinary well, mainly Fanvil.
Where we step out ahead is the partnerships we have formed with SIP Providers to ensure you get the highest quality sound that you can get over VoIP. This is the biggest part that everyone seems to ignore and we notice other vendors when approached about the issue, simply blame your ISP. The customer calls, the IT Support Provider says "It's your internet that is causing the quality issues" which it could be right? Most likely, its not. It's the SIP provider who is having the issue, but you simply can't prove it so they give you the run around.
That's why Lantelligent has partnerships with high quality SIP Providers which allows us to maintain a constant high quality SIP call while also being able to place the fault where it belongs. You will not hear "It's your ISP" unless it's truly your ISP and in most cases, we resolve these issues when we pick you up as a client as we try to use the ISP's and internet types which work best with onsite SIP hosting.
What we also offer is our cloud based VoIP where your Houston based company simply purchases the phones and needs an internet connection while Lantelligent does the rest. Your PBX will be in our data center and you connect over the internet so no hardware is actually needed onsite or to be purchased beyond a phone.
If you are interested in more information on Houston Phone Systems provided by Lantelligent, reach out to get more details at https://www.lantelligent.net. There's a lot going on in the Phone Industry at this time and we are keeping on the latest edge by utilizing technologies and environment setups that work well for small to medium size businesses without breaking their bank.
Contact
Lantelligent IT Services
877-526-8355
support@lantelligent.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 20, 2017