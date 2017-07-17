News By Tag
Importance of Busines IT Security
Lantelligent reviews the importance of business security and how it effects your company on a day to day basis
Last few years, we have a seen a rise in crypto virus spreading over the internet (typically via email) which first encrypts your companies data, then redirect to a bitcoin payment system to hold your information for ransom until you have made payment through the online currency.
Lantelligent has two approaches to dealing with the crypto virus that keep our clients protected, the first is always have backup, but what if crypto-virus hits your backups? That's a common issue and to avoid this, They have come up with a new approach to backups where the server or file storage that is being backed up is not even aware of the backup location or that a backup is ever being taken place. Due to the fact the server is not aware, nor does it have access to the backup location, thus the virus is not aware and unable to encrypt the backups.
The second major effort is in virus protection, both on incoming emails and the machines themselves. They use a SPAM & Virus filtering system on all incoming and outgoing emails while also installing virus protection on all our clients machines. One problem with this approach alone is, most virus protections software do not pick up the latest virus or crypto virus as its released. For a virus to be detectable, it must first be released, discovered, found out how to detect, then how to removed/blocked.
This is why virus protection itself is not enough. No virus protection is 100% and will never be due the way at which they work.
On the prevention side, the best virus protection is user training and how to respond to different scams or links online. Being proactive as a user is the most important and best way to prevent crypto-virus or viruses in general from infecting your network.
When this fails, Lantelligent uses its state of the art back up design to help recover any mishap that may have happened. Don't ever buy into the idea that because you have virus protection, that you are secure and safe from viruses as this simply is not true.
See more information on IT Security by visiting https://www.lantelligent.net
Lantelligent IT Services
8775268355
***@lantelligent.net
