News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Data Backup & Recovery - Different Approach for Businesses
Lantelligent prides itself on taking unique approaches to our clients support. We discuss our approach to conquering the crypto-virus by design.
There are a few approaches to Data Backup and I would like to review the benefits and disadvantages so your Houston company can remain protected 24/7.
Cloud Backups
Common today, a lot of IT Companies and Support Companies recommend using cloud backups as they are off-site and secure. This protects you against fire, flooding and typically any physical hardware failure that you run across at your Houston business. There are a few downfalls to cloud backups, one major being that they are typically slow if you have a large set of data and will kill your internet connection should they overrun into business operating hours. Also, being expensive with licensing and storage, some businesses will choose only to keep 1 or 2 backups within the cloud. This concept does not protect you against viruses such as the crypto-virus if you do not catch it soon enough. This will leave with your good data being overwritten by the encrypted data one its next backup.
Onsite Backups
Onsite backups resolve the internet speed issue that you typically deal with when using Cloud Backups. You can also purchase large amount of data storage cheaply if you hold it onsite, so you are able to keep multiple data sets should your data get corrupted or encrypted. However, onsite backups will not protect you from a fire, flood or a major disaster should for some reason your Houston business be hit by a hurricane or overrun with water. Another disadvantage is with the crypto-virus as onsite backups will typically mount a local directory which will leave your backups exposed to encryption; this is a huge security risk as crypto virus has been a major focus of the IT Industry for the last 5 years.
Lantelligent Backups
Lantelligent offers a unique approach to backups. They use Citrix XenServer for majority of our deployments so we are able to solve most of the issues with both Cloud and Onsite backups in a few simple steps that is unique to our company. We backup directly from the hyper-visor (Citrix) so there is no need to worry about your backups being encrypted by scans. In our deployments, only the Citrix XenServer is capable of seeing the backup location so if for some reason your server gets a virus, you do not need to concern yourself about the encryption traveling to your backup location as the server itself is not even aware the backup location exists (thus, the virus is not aware). Using this backup method, we have resolved the issue with the crypto-virus from spreading to your backup location and increased performance hits that you will typically see with Operating System ran backups that most IT Service Providers will do in the Houston Area.
The next step is preventing fire/food damage or hurricane damage to your backups. This can easily be done by simply migrating the existing backup to Lantelligents Data Center located in Downtown Houston where they own all our own equipment so data storage for our clients is extremely cheap and typically included. They also have multiple fiber connections so upload to our data center is as quick as your Houston Business will allow.
They take this concept and apply it to multiple situations. There is no one size fits all backup solution, but Lantelligent takes unqiue approaches and thinks outside the box to resolve issues with Houston businesses on a day to day. This is just one example of how we chose to conquer the crypto-virus and the struggles we have seen from it.
Give them a call, let them know what your challenges are and see if they can resolve or come up with a design that matches your unique business issues. Visit https://www.lantelligent.net for more information about Data Backup & Recovery.
Contact
Lantelligent IT Services
***@lantelligent.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse