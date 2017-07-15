News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How Virtualization can cut your Houston Business IT Costs
Lantelligent reviews how virtualizating your server environment can cut business costs while improving day to day productivity.
Virtualization is simply taking a physical server and converting it into a virtual machine allowing it to be housed within a data center where the client no longer has to maintain any upgrades or concerns with data loss or disasters.
Lantelligent will use a software like P2V which will do a direct conversion of an existing server and then move that server from your Houston office to their data center. They currently have a private data center that is located in the middle of Downtown Houston so connectivity to your office is extremely quick. It also helps they have multiple fiber lines drops.
Once your physical machine is converted and setup within Lantelligent's data center, its as simple as setting up a site to site VPN to your office and done. You business no longer needs to concern itself with maintenance and upkeep.
Another huge advantage is you no longer have a need to constantly upgrade your hardware as it ages with time. Lantelligent is constantly replacing old hardware with quicker and more advanced setups as they come out year by year. It is no longer necessary to concern yourself with purchasing any upgrades, more ram or even doing the 5 year rotation on the server itself.
There are many advantages to moving from Physical to Virtual environments and will will touch base on those in more depth later. If you are interested in more information on virtualization for Houston businesses visit https://www.lantelligent.net/
Contact
Lantelligent IT Services
877-526-8355
***@lantelligent.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse