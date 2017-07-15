 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

How Virtualization can cut your Houston Business IT Costs

Lantelligent reviews how virtualizating your server environment can cut business costs while improving day to day productivity.
 
 
Virtualization for Houston Businesses
Virtualization for Houston Businesses
 
HOUSTON - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- As an IT Support vendor in Houston, we come across multiple companies who are still housing their servers and shares directly from the office. While years ago this was a great option, with today's internet speeds and connectivity, it's become possible to now virtualize your hardware and no longer have the need for physical hardware to be onsite at your Houston Business.

Virtualization is simply taking a physical server and converting it into a virtual machine allowing it to be housed within a data center where the client no longer has to maintain any upgrades or concerns with data loss or disasters.

Lantelligent will use a software like P2V which will do a direct conversion of an existing server and then move that server from your Houston office to their data center. They currently have a private data center that is located in the middle of Downtown Houston so connectivity to your office is extremely quick. It also helps they have multiple fiber lines drops.

Once your physical machine is converted and setup within Lantelligent's data center, its as simple as setting up a site to site VPN to your office and done. You business no longer needs to concern itself with maintenance and upkeep.

Another huge advantage is you no longer have a need to constantly upgrade your hardware as it ages with time. Lantelligent is constantly replacing old hardware with quicker and more advanced setups as they come out year by year. It is no longer necessary to concern yourself with purchasing any upgrades, more ram or even doing the 5 year rotation on the server itself.

There are many advantages to moving from Physical to Virtual environments and will will touch base on those in more depth later. If you are interested in more information on virtualization for Houston businesses visit https://www.lantelligent.net/virtualization.

