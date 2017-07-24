News By Tag
The difficulties of IT Support for Legal & Law Firms
We explore the challenges that face Legal and Law Firms when it comes to IT Support Services and the importance in choosing the right company.
Many Law Firms in Houston are using simply a standard IT Company and coming to find years down the road their data has been exposed or not properly secure. This is critical to their businesses success as not only loss of information is critical to the firms continuation, but accidental exposure of client sensitive data can destroy a firm in an instant.
This is why when shopping for an IT Company, you want to make sure they specialize in the legal industry and are familiar with the handling of sensitive data.
Encryption is key to communications, especially when communicating with a client who perhaps is going through a divorce or is trying to maintain privacy for legal purposes. Having a secure way to communicate with your client to for both parties to be confident that their information is not at risk of being exposed it crucial to client & attorney relationship. Doing this in a method that is both simple, straight forward and usable by anyone who has access to a phone is also a priority. When thinking security, some fear the difficulties it may entail, but once done properly you will find its as simple as opening a gmail app, but secure so no prying eyes are able to expose the communications.
When also considering that law firms charge on an hourly basis, its good to know that your IT Support company understands this and is quick and responding to issues to ensure you never miss a billable hour. You also want to ensure that your machines and network/document access is running as fast as possible to ensure you are doing as much accurately as possible without bottlenecks with your networks performance.
Security is primary, even when considering virus protection and malware prevention. One of the worst things that could happen is a crypto-virus spread across your network and encrypt all contracts or client information where you firm is now responsible for a $10,000 ransom. This is why proper firewall filtering and virus protection is critical, but more so that proper training and techniques are taught to not only the law firms counsel, but those who work at the firm to make sure everyone is sticking with best practice for security.
The last point I want to touch is how your clients receive and work with you on a daily basis. You want to ensure you using the proper software to invoice and document share with your client, something that is beyond a simple web login that a password and email address can get exposed. You also want to make sure the application is always running, easy to use and simple. It takes an IT Company that specializes in these areas to be able to identify what will work best for you Law Firm.
When considering an IT Support Vendor for your Houston Law Firm, make sure they are proper equipped with not only the knowledge, but the experience to handle your sensitive and critical data in a way that both allows for progress as a law firm, but also gives you the edge over others who are competing for placement in Houston Legal.
