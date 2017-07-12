News By Tag
Shrink Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
Some of the key players in the market include Allied Plastics, Baoding Enshi Pack, Dow Chemical Company, Aakriti Packaging, Amcor, Bonset America, American Eagle Packaging, Alliance Plastics, Western Plastics Limited, Bollore, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, AEP Industries, Printpack Incorporated, Berry Plastics, AmTopp, Bemis Company and DuPont (EI) de Nemours.
Products Covered:
• Hoods
• Bags
• Labels & Sleeves
• Wrap
• Others
Applications Covered:
• Beverages
• Construction
• Storage & Distribution
• Manufacturing
• Food Packaging
o Dairy
o Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
o Fresh Produce
o Others Foods
• Paper & Textile Products
• Warehousing
• Others
Resins Covered:
• Low Density Polyethylene
• Polyvinyl Chloride
• Linear Low Density Polyethylene
• Other Resins
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
