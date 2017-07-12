Shrink Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- Shrink packaging has numerous applications across the industries such as food packaging, paper & textile products, storage & distribution, beverage, manufacturing and warehousing. A range of shrink packaging are existing in the market such as linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), polyvinyl chloride etc. Availability of cutting-edge technology for the manufacturing of these types of polythenes has truly helped the shrink packaging market growth. Competition from a variety of packaging available in the market is acting as a key constraint for the market growth. In terms of value and demand, the products like wraps and labels lead the shrink packaging market. Asia-Pacific commands the global shrink packaging market followed by Rest of the World (RoW).Some of the key players in the market include Allied Plastics, Baoding Enshi Pack, Dow Chemical Company, Aakriti Packaging, Amcor, Bonset America, American Eagle Packaging, Alliance Plastics, Western Plastics Limited, Bollore, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, AEP Industries, Printpack Incorporated, Berry Plastics, AmTopp, Bemis Company and DuPont (EI) de Nemours.• Hoods• Bags• Labels & Sleeves• Wrap• Others• Beverages• Construction• Storage & Distribution• Manufacturing• Food Packagingo Dairyo Meat, Poultry, & Seafoodo Fresh Produceo Others Foods• Paper & Textile Products• Warehousing• Others• Low Density Polyethylene• Polyvinyl Chloride• Linear Low Density Polyethylene• Other Resins• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/shrink-packaging-market