Shrink Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Shrink packaging has numerous applications across the industries such as food packaging, paper & textile products, storage & distribution, beverage, manufacturing and warehousing. A range of shrink packaging are existing in the market such as linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), polyvinyl chloride etc. Availability of cutting-edge technology for the manufacturing of these types of polythenes has truly helped the shrink packaging market growth. Competition from a variety of packaging available in the market is acting as a key constraint for the market growth. In terms of value and demand, the products like wraps and labels lead the shrink packaging market. Asia-Pacific commands the global shrink packaging market followed by Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the key players in the market include Allied Plastics, Baoding Enshi Pack, Dow Chemical Company, Aakriti Packaging, Amcor, Bonset America, American Eagle Packaging, Alliance Plastics, Western Plastics Limited, Bollore, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, AEP Industries, Printpack Incorporated, Berry Plastics, AmTopp, Bemis Company and DuPont (EI) de Nemours.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/shrink-packaging-market

Products Covered:
• Hoods
• Bags
• Labels & Sleeves
• Wrap
• Others

Applications Covered:
• Beverages
• Construction
• Storage & Distribution
• Manufacturing
• Food Packaging
o Dairy
o Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
o Fresh Produce
o Others Foods
• Paper & Textile Products
• Warehousing
• Others

Resins Covered:
• Low Density Polyethylene
• Polyvinyl Chloride
• Linear Low Density Polyethylene
• Other Resins

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com
Shrink Packaging Market
Research
Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Reports
