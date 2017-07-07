News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cox Communications Adopts Project Access' Family Resource Center in Mission Viejo
"Project Access is delighted to establish a collaboration with Cox Communications to serve low-income families in Mission Viejo," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "This will play an instrumental role in our ability to reach families and children who have a critical need for our support."
The unique Adopt-A-Center program engages corporate partners in "adopting" a specific Family or Senior Resource Center within Project Access' portfolio of more than 60 centers. Banks and corporations that adopt a Project Access resource center make an annual contribution of $7,500 or $5,000 depending on the size of the apartment community. Funds from the Adopt-A-Center program directly support on-site programs and services.
"Cox understands the importance of serving the communities in which our employees and customers live and work," said Sam Attisha, senior vice president and California region manager. "Supporting the Family Resource Center at Arroyo Vista Apartments is part of our ongoing commitment to the city of Mission Viejo and its residents."
Project Access' Family Resource Center at Arroyo Vista Apartments serves 156 apartment units. Programming is available at no cost to the estimated 500 residents of the community. For more information on Project Access and the Adopt-A-Center program, visit www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For nine years, Cox has been recognized as the top operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications;
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse