Pacific Western Bank Partners with Project Access to Positively Impact Families in La Habra
Pacific Western Bank Adopts Cypress Villa Family Resource Center
"The Adopt-A-Center program allows banks and corporations such as Pacific Western Bank to join us in our work to break the cycle of poverty," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "We are thrilled that Pacific Western Bank has joined us in our commitment to serving low-income families at our Cypress Villa Family Resource Center."
Pacific Western Bank's CRA Community Development Officer, Elsa Monte says, "We are delighted to work with the Project Access Family Resource Center to support financial education and other programs in the La Habra community."
The Adopt-A-Center program engages corporate partners in "adopting" a specific Family or Senior Resource Center within Project Access' portfolio of more than 60 centers. Banks and corporations that adopt a Project Access resource center make an annual contribution of $7,500 or $5,000 depending on the size of the community. Funds from the Adopt-A-Center wcj program directly support on-site programs and services.
Pacific Western Bank's support will allow Project Access to serve over 130 low-income children and families through financial education, health and wellness, education for youth, and community building programs. For more information on Project Access and the Adopt-A-Center program, visit www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
About Pacific Western Bank
Pacific Western Bank is a Los Angeles-based commercial bank with over $22 billion in assets. Pacific Western provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, to small and medium-sized businesses through 74 full-service branches throughout the state of California. Pacific Western Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacificwesternbank.com, or to learn more about PacWest Bancorp, visit www.pacwestbancorp.com.
Media Contact
Christina Garkovich
1-949-253-6200 ext.305
***@project-
