 
News By Tag
* Pacific Western Bank
* Project Access
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* La Habra
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Pacific Western Bank Partners with Project Access to Positively Impact Families in La Habra

Pacific Western Bank Adopts Cypress Villa Family Resource Center
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pacific Western Bank
* Project Access

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* La Habra - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

LA HABRA, Calif. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Access today announced its partnership with Pacific Western Bank through its innovative Adopt-A-Center program. Pacific Western Bank has adopted the Project Access Family Resource Center at Cypress Villa Apartments in La Habra.

"The Adopt-A-Center program allows banks and corporations such as Pacific Western Bank to join us in our work to break the cycle of poverty," said Kathy McCarrell, president and CEO of Project Access. "We are thrilled that Pacific Western Bank has joined us in our commitment to serving low-income families at our Cypress Villa Family Resource Center."

Pacific Western Bank's CRA Community Development Officer, Elsa Monte says, "We are delighted to work with the Project Access Family Resource Center to support financial education and other programs in the La Habra community."

The Adopt-A-Center program engages corporate partners in "adopting" a specific Family or Senior Resource Center within Project Access' portfolio of more than 60 centers. Banks and corporations that adopt a Project Access resource center make an annual contribution of $7,500 or $5,000 depending on the size of the community. Funds from the Adopt-A-Center wcj program directly support on-site programs and services.

Pacific Western Bank's support will allow Project Access to serve over 130 low-income children and families through financial education, health and wellness, education for youth, and community building programs. For more information on Project Access and the Adopt-A-Center program, visit www.project-access.org.

About Project Access

Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop" community hubs that provide low-income families with the resources needed to achieve financial self-sufficiency. This unique model of service delivery allows Project Access to directly impact the lives of hard to reach pockets of underserved, impoverished families in their own backyards. In 2016, Project Access' programs served 14,000 people.

About Pacific Western Bank

Pacific Western Bank is a Los Angeles-based commercial bank with over $22 billion in assets. Pacific Western provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, to small and medium-sized businesses through 74 full-service branches throughout the state of California. Pacific Western Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacificwesternbank.com, or to learn more about PacWest Bancorp, visit www.pacwestbancorp.com.

Media Contact
Christina Garkovich
1-949-253-6200 ext.305
***@project-access.org
End
Source:Pacific Western Bank
Email:***@project-access.org
Posted By:***@project-access.org Email Verified
Tags:Pacific Western Bank, Project Access
Industry:Banking
Location:La Habra - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Project Access News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share